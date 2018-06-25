The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is slated for a launch in China today. However, it would seem that the device has already been listed on the Chinese smartphone maker's website along with the complete specifications and price.

As per the listing, it would seem that the phone is going to priced starting at CNY 999 which is approximately Rs 10,000. As of right now, there is no news on when we can see this device hitting the Indian markets. However, as India is a very big market for Xiaomi, we can expect the launch to happen soon enough.

The specifications listed of the Redmi 6 Pro match up with the previous leaks and rumours we had seen about this device. In terms of hardware, the Redmi 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 chip and offers 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage options.

As far as design is concerned, we see that the phone has a notch on the top as we had expected. There also seems to be a sizeable bezel at the bottom of the device which looks big enough to house a physical home button of sorts. This will be the very first Redmi smartphone to come with a display notch. Until now, Xiaomi has used the notch only on its flagship Mi 8 series.

On the back, the phone looks to be indistinguishable from the Redmi Y2 or the Redmi Note 5 Pro with the dual-camera setup aligned in a vertical fashion alongside the fingerprint reader. As far as optics go, the phone has a 12MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor for capturing depth of field details. The camera app has an AI portrait mode, bokeh mode, night-scene enhancement, EIS, and HDR. The front-facing camera has an 8 MP sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has dual nano-SIM slots which are 4G VoLTE enabled. The phone also has a micro USB port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Powering the entire device is a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone is available in Flame Red, Cherry Blossom Powder, Gold, Stone Black, and Blue colour options.