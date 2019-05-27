tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is now gearing up for the launch of its upcoming smartphone, Redmi K20 in China tomorrow and with that, the Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, has one more reason to celebrate. The brand has now sold 10 million units of its pocket-friendly smartphone, Redmi Note 7, globally in a span of just 129 days.

Launched earlier this year, along with Redmi Note 7 Pro (review), Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB and 32 GB storage and Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB and 64 GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun shared the news on Weibo today.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz. The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer two days of battery backup. Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor. There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is of 13 MP resolution.

Redmi Note 7 has been now replaced by the Redmi Note 7S in India.

The Redmi Note 7 was available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.