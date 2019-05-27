Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi reaches the milestone by selling 10 million Redmi Note 7 units globally

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB and 32 GB storage variant in India.

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 17:10:58 IST

Xiaomi is now gearing up for the launch of its upcoming smartphone, Redmi K20 in China tomorrow and with that, the Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, has one more reason to celebrate. The brand has now sold 10 million units of its pocket-friendly smartphone, Redmi Note 7, globally in a span of just 129 days.

Launched earlier this year, along with Redmi Note 7 Pro (review), Redmi Note 7 is priced at  Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB and 32 GB storage and Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB and 64 GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun shared the news on Weibo today.

Xiaomi reaches the milestone by selling 10 million Redmi Note 7 units globally

Image: Weibo

 

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz. The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer two days of battery backup.  Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor.  There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is of 13 MP resolution.

Redmi Note 7 has been now replaced by the Redmi Note 7S in India.

The Redmi Note 7 was available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series crosses two million sales in two months since launch

May 13, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series crosses two million sales in two months since launch
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S launched in India starting at a price of Rs 10,999

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S launched in India starting at a price of Rs 10,999

May 20, 2019
Redmi Note 7S to go on sale for the first time at 12 pm today on Mi.com, Flipkart

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7S to go on sale for the first time at 12 pm today on Mi.com, Flipkart

May 23, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first impressions: 48 MP camera at Rs 10,999? RIP Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first impressions: 48 MP camera at Rs 10,999? RIP Redmi Note 7

May 20, 2019
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 to phase out in India and replaced by the Note 7S

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 to phase out in India and replaced by the Note 7S

May 21, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first official image, camera samples teased ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first official image, camera samples teased ahead of launch

May 18, 2019

science

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

Science Exhibition

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

May 27, 2019
NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

NASA

NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

May 27, 2019
Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

Rockets

Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

May 27, 2019
Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

Astronomy

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

May 27, 2019