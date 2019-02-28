Thursday, February 28, 2019 Back to
Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 launched at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 48 MP camera with a top end Sony IMX 586 sensor

tech2 News Staff Feb 28, 2019 14:46:13 IST

Xiaomi Redmi  Note 7 Pro has been launched in India today for the starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB and 64 GB storage variant and for Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB RAM 128 GB storage variant.

The company has also launched the Redmi Note 7 at Rs 9,999 the 3 GB and 32 GB storage and Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB and 64 GB storage variant.

The will go on sale on Mi.com and Flipkart on 13 March at 12 noon whereas the Redmi Note 7 will go on sale on 6 March at 12 noon.

There is also an offer for Airtel users who can get up to 1.120 GB of 4G data with unlimited calling.

Redmi Note 7 Pro global debut. Image: Twitter

Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications

For the design and display of the phone, Xiaomi has gone for something called "aura design". The display is a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. Bezels are restricted to 1.9 mm. Sunlight display and Reading modes have been retained. The phone also has 2.5D curved glass on the front and back. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

The Sony sensor is 27.5 percent bigger than what we see on the iPhone XS Max which starts at a lakh. But that isn't to say that the Note 7 Pro will click better pictures than the iPhone XS Max.

Xiaomi’s very own Super Pixel technology is used here. It combines 4 pixels to make one, large 1.6μm pixel for detailed images even in darker conditions.

The phone will have a handheld night photography mode as well. Also, there is a 4K recording @30 fps with EIS now on the Note 7 Pro rear cameras.

On the front, Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 13 MP sensor and comes with a whole bunch of AI features such as studio lighting feature, scene detection, portrait mode and AI face unlock.

The phone has launched with gradient finishes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black colour variants.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie out of the box and it already has the enhanced MIUI system optimization protocols to give you 10 percent faster system responsiveness, or so Xiaomi claims.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4, making this the most powerful Redmi Note yet!

Redmi Note 7 Specifications

The second surprise from Redmi was the Redmi Note 7.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer 2 days of battery backup.  Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor.  There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is 13 MP.

The Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi claims thath the Note 7 is more durable and scratch resistant.

