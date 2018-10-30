Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 16:26 IST

Xiaomi promises to bring Android 10 Q update on its Poco F1 smartphone

Poco F1 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Xiaomi's Poco F1 was launched in India this year in August and quickly became quite famous for being a midrange smartphone with flagship-like qualities. The phone was launched with a customised version of MIUI 10 with a 'Poco Launcher' based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Xiaomi had promised that the Poco F1 would be getting the Android 9.0 Pie update later this year, and even a Geekbench listing revealed the device running Android 9.0 Pie.

While Android Pie is expected soon, it looks like next year's Android Q is also going to be a reality. Jay Mani, who is the head of product for Pocophone has confirmed that the smartphone will also receive Android Q. We don't know what Q stands for though. Android Quinoa? Queen? Quaker Oats?

When a Twitter user asked Pocofone to be "committed to give us atleast two android version updates," Mani responded saying "we'll do at least P and Q."

The Notch is present and it also features an IR camera which powers the face unlock feature. Image: Tv

The phone is priced at an incredible Rs 20,999 for the base model (6 GB + 64 GB), going up to Rs 29,999 for the kevlar-backed armoured edition in an 8 GB + 256 GB configuration. There's also a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant which is priced at Rs 23,999 and an 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage standard edition priced at Rs 28,999.

The Poco F1 has a "LiquidCool Technology."

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch.

It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

