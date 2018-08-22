Days after announcing its sub-brand Pocophone in India, Xiaomi has finally launched the brand new Poco F1 smartphone in India.

The phone has been priced at an incredible Rs 20,999 for the base model (6 GB + 64 GB), going up to Rs 29,999 for the kevlar-backed armoured edition in an 8 GB + 256 GB configuration. There's also a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant which is priced at Rs 23,999 and an 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage standard edition priced at Rs 28,999.

The phone will go on sale starting 29 August exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 pm. If that wasn't crazy enough, the phone will debut with an introductory price of just Rs 19,999, Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999, with an additional rebate of Rs 1,000 for HDFC debit and credit card holders.

You also get three colour choices to pick from — Rosso Red, Steel Blue and Graphite Black.

The Poco F1 features what the sub-brand is calling "LiquidCool Technology", a thermal solution that features a copper heat pipe inside the phone to help dissipate heat quicker and better. Not the first time we've heard this (Galaxy Note 9), but certainly that could make a difference to heavy gamers.

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

For optics, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture. Both support a whole host of AI scene modes that will assist the camera in picking the right settings for a shot.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi of course, and there is a USB Type C port. A fingerprint sensor is mounted on the rear. The device will run a customised version of MIUI 10 with a 'Poco Launcher' based on Android Oreo 8.1, with a promised upgrade to Android P later this year. Poco Launcher includes an app drawer and app grouping options.

Pocophone's product head, Jai Mani also claims that the Poco F1 is the first smartphone in India to feature 4G+ support. The phone basically combines different spectrums for better coverage and speed. This, as per Poco, results in up to 275 percent faster data throughput over conventional 4G.

It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. Better still, Poco even throws in a fast charging adapter into the box.