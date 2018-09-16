Xiaomi's latest sub-brand called Poco has been quite promising as of late with the first phone in the series called as the Poco F1. The main attraction to the device was the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset for a starting price of Rs 20,999. Xiaomi had promised that the Poco F1 would be getting the Android 9.0 Pie update later this year and it would seem that we have spotted the very first indications towards it.

Currently, the device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 out of the box. However, the device was spotted on Geekbench running Android 9.0 Pie. This could mean that we may soon atleast see an Android Pie Beta in the near future for the Poco F1. Even though the device runs on the MIUI skin, it is specially customized for the POCO phone to resemble more to stock Android.

With top of the line specifications, and a low price, the device has apparently generated more than Rs 200 crores in less than five minutes of its first flash sale.

Poco F1 went on sale on 29 August at 12.oo pm, exclusively on Flipkart, and has proved to the be its “biggest & fastest” flagship sale, according to the company.

It seems that the number of devices sold is somewhere between 68,000 and 1,00,000 units. According to various reports, the estimate is that 68,965 devices sold, provided every single order was for the most expensive model. Further, it is also estimated that if buyers went for the base model, about 1,00,000 units were sold in those 5 minutes.