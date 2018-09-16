Sunday, September 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 September, 2018 11:52 IST

Xiaomi Poco F1 spotted on Geekbench running Android 9.0 Pie, beta could come out soon

Currently, the Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 out of the box.

Xiaomi's latest sub-brand called Poco has been quite promising as of late with the first phone in the series called as the Poco F1. The main attraction to the device was the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset for a starting price of Rs 20,999. Xiaomi had promised that the Poco F1 would be getting the Android 9.0 Pie update later this year and it would seem that we have spotted the very first indications towards it.

Poco F1

Poco F1

Currently, the device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 out of the box. However, the device was spotted on Geekbench running Android 9.0 Pie. This could mean that we may soon atleast see an Android Pie Beta in the near future for the Poco F1. Even though the device runs on the MIUI skin, it is specially customized for the POCO phone to resemble more to stock Android.

With top of the line specifications, and a low price, the device has apparently generated more than Rs 200 crores in less than five minutes of its first flash sale.

Poco F1 went on sale on 29 August at 12.oo pm, exclusively on Flipkart, and has proved to the be its “biggest & fastest” flagship sale, according to the company.

It seems that the number of devices sold is somewhere between 68,000 and 1,00,000 units. According to various reports, the estimate is that 68,965 devices sold, provided every single order was for the most expensive model. Further, it is also estimated that if buyers went for the base model, about 1,00,000 units were sold in those 5 minutes.

 

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1's third flash sale to begin today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com

Sep 12, 2018

POCO F1 sale

POCO F1 second flash sale at 12 pm today, Armoured edition up on sale as well

Sep 05, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi executive caught red-handed for posting a fake Poco F1 camera sample

Sep 04, 2018

iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max 512 GB to cost Rs 1.45 lakh: X things you can buy at that price

Sep 13, 2018

Nokai 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus starts to receive Android 9 Pie developer preview beta 4.1 update

Sep 12, 2018

Android

Android distribution for August 2018 is out and majority is still using Nougat

Sep 04, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018