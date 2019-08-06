Tuesday, August 06, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets a massive price cut of Rs 6,000 in India, company confirms

After the price slash, Poco F1 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant price has come down to Rs 18,999.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2019 15:33:54 IST

Xiaomi has recently announced a price cut for the Poco F1 (Review) in India. The smartphone was launched in India last year in August at a starting price of Rs 20,999 for the base model (6 GB + 64 GB). The brand has now announced a permanent price cut of up to Rs 6,000.

It is also being reported that Xiaomi's sub-brand is currently working on another smartphone that is being called Poco F2. It is expected to come with an AMOLED display and a waterdrop notch.

Revised Poco F1 Pricing

Poco F1 comes in three variants: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage which is priced at Rs 17,999 at online stores since June, and  the two storage variants that got the price drop — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage at 18,999 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at Rs 22,999. With the maximum discount, the Armoured edition's price has also come down from Rs 28,999 to Rs 22,999.

Poco F1.

This price cut is permanent and is now being reflected at Flipkart and the company website right now. The smartphone is available in three colour options —Rosso Red, Steel Blue and Graphite Black.

Poco F1 specifications

Poco F1 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card. For optics, it sports a dual-camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

Both support a whole host of AI scene modes that will assist the camera in picking the right settings for a shot. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

