MIUI 12 launch highlights: Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro, Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Note 7, Note 7 Pro will start to receive MIUI 12 this month

tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2020 13:59:40 IST

MIUI 12 comes with Dark Mode 2.0 where wallpaper dimming and font adjustment can be done easily so that it will go easy on the eyes.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Xiaomi rollout schedule

    Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro will start to receive the MIUI 12 update this month.

    Xiaomi has also said that almost all smartphones by the company will get the MIUI 12 update.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    MIUI 12 comes with an Ultra Battery saver mode

    In the mode users can also customise the apps they want to use.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    MIUI 12 brings Samsung's One UI-like floating windows for notifications from different apps

  • 12:12 (IST)

    MIUI 12 comes with a universal casting tool 

    While casting, users will also not be interrupted by calls or messages.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    For the camera app, MIUI 12 brings the Magic Clone feature

    The camera app will also allow users to decide what meta deta of the image they want to share with their friends. 

  • 12:10 (IST)

    MIUI 12 comes with an app drawer and a allows minor customisations as well

  • 12:09 (IST)

    MIUI 12 gets something called Super Wallpapers

    For this, Xiaomi will be bringing official images from NASA and other space agencies for images from the deep space.

  • 12:07 (IST)

    The drop down control centre and notification panel has also received a design refresh

  • 12:06 (IST)

    MIUI 12 also brings animated app icons

  • 12:06 (IST)

    The MIUI 12 gives a 3D effect when you switch between app

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Design refresh

    The MIUI 12 gets an iOS like Gaussian blur, rounded corners. 

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Xiaomi India COO Murli Krishnan is now addressing the livestream

  • 12:00 (IST)

    The event is now live...

  • 11:57 (IST)

    MIUI 12 launch livestream

    Xiaomi will be livestreaming the launch event on its official YouTube page

  • 11:56 (IST)

    MIUI 12 

    At the launch event today, along with talking about the new features that come with MIUI 12, Xiaomi is also expected to reveal the roadmap for the release of the new UI for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. 

  • 11:51 (IST)

    MIUI 12 launch in India today

    Welcome to the liveblog. Xiaomi is hosting a virtual launch event in India today to officially announce the MIUI 12. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the event.

After Xiaomi launched the MIUI 12 in China a few months ago, the company is going to officially announce the UI's latest iteration in India today.

Xiaomi is scheduled to host the virtual launch event at 12 pm IST today, 12 August. The event will be livestreamed on the company's social media platforms.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 expected features

As per the China software update, the MIUI 12 comes with Dark Mode 2.0 where new wallpapers dimming and font adjustment can be done easily so that it will go easy on the eyes. In addition to new live wallpapers inspired by Mars and Earth, the Always-on display feature is also introduced in this UI.

Xiaomi users will also be able to keep a track record of their physical activities like walking, running, cycling, and climbing stairs. It will use its "AI motion behaviour perception algorithm" to curate the required data of these activities.

Privacy controls are also enhanced in MIUI 12. Xiaomi has introduced a new virtual ID security protocol that will prevent suspicious apps from getting your personal information from the smartphone. You will also be able to keep a record of apps and the data they have access to. This includes permissions regarding the usage of camera and location. The Mask System feature will prevent apps from getting access to sensitive information including contact lists, calendar, and call records.

A new feature called Barbed Wire will allow users to grant permission to the apps for a particular span of time. To grant permission to any app, users will have to choose between only once, every time or reject at all times.

MIUI 12 brings a new AI calling feature that can also transcribe a particular call and suggest responses. This feature is aimed at users with hearing impairment.



