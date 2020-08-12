Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
After Xiaomi launched the MIUI 12 in China a few months ago, the company is going to officially announce the UI's latest iteration in India today.
Xiaomi is scheduled to host the virtual launch event at 12 pm IST today, 12 August. The event will be livestreamed on the company's social media platforms.
MIUI 12
Xiaomi MIUI 12 expected features
As per the China software update, the MIUI 12 comes with Dark Mode 2.0 where new wallpapers dimming and font adjustment can be done easily so that it will go easy on the eyes. In addition to new live wallpapers inspired by Mars and Earth, the Always-on display feature is also introduced in this UI.
Xiaomi users will also be able to keep a track record of their physical activities like walking, running, cycling, and climbing stairs. It will use its "AI motion behaviour perception algorithm" to curate the required data of these activities.
Privacy controls are also enhanced in MIUI 12. Xiaomi has introduced a new virtual ID security protocol that will prevent suspicious apps from getting your personal information from the smartphone. You will also be able to keep a record of apps and the data they have access to. This includes permissions regarding the usage of camera and location. The Mask System feature will prevent apps from getting access to sensitive information including contact lists, calendar, and call records.
A new feature called Barbed Wire will allow users to grant permission to the apps for a particular span of time. To grant permission to any app, users will have to choose between only once, every time or reject at all times.
MIUI 12 brings a new AI calling feature that can also transcribe a particular call and suggest responses. This feature is aimed at users with hearing impairment.
also see
MIUI 12
Xiaomi MIUI 12 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestreamAug 12, 2020
MIUI 12
MIUI 12 with super wallpapers, ultra battery saver mode and more launched in IndiaAug 12, 2020
science
Tianwen-1 Image
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to MarsAug 07, 2020
Beirut Explosions
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny againAug 07, 2020
Biological symmetry
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'Aug 04, 2020
Bacteria
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientistsJul 29, 2020