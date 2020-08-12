Wednesday, August 12, 2020Back to
Xiaomi MIUI 12 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream

MIUI 12 is expected to come with a new AI calling feature that can also transcribe a particular call and suggest responses.


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2020 09:51:29 IST

After unveiling the MIUI 12 in China a few months back, Xiaomi will be officially launching the new iteration of its UI in India today. The company will be hosting a virtual launch event at 12 pm.

Going by the announcement made in China, MIUI 12's highlight will be the Dark Mode 2.0, AI calling, among other things.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi MIUI 12 launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick-off at 12 pm today in India. Viewers can visit the company's social media channels to catch live updates. They can also tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 expected features

As per the China software update, the MIUI 12 comes with Dark Mode 2.0 where new wallpapers dimming and font adjustment can be done easily so that it will go easy on the eyes. In addition to new live wallpapers inspired by Mars and Earth, the Always-on display feature is also introduced in this UI.

Xiaomi users will also be able to keep a track record of their physical activities like walking, running, cycling, and climbing stairs. It will use its "AI motion behaviour perception algorithm" to curate the required data of these activities.

Privacy controls are also enhanced in MIUI 12. Xiaomi has introduced a new virtual ID security protocol that will prevent suspicious apps from getting your personal information from the smartphone. You will also be able to keep a record of apps and the data they have access to. This includes permissions regarding the usage of camera and location. The Mask System feature will prevent apps from getting access to sensitive information including contact lists, calendar, and call records.

A new feature called Barbed Wire will allow users to grant permission to the apps for a particular span of time. To grant permission to any app, users will have to choose between only once, every time or reject at all times.

MIUI 12 brings a new AI calling feature that can also transcribe a particular call and suggest responses. This feature is aimed at users with hearing impairment.

