Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Xiaomi is hosting its first launch event of 2021 in India, where it will be launching the new Mi 10i smartphone. The Mi 10i is believed to be a revamped version of the Mi 10t Lite, which was released earlier in 2020. The Mi 10i is also expected to priced similarly to the Mi 10t Lite, ie, under Rs 30,000. The Mi 10i launch event in India will kick off at 12 pm and will be streamed live on Xiaomi's social media channels.

In the days ahead of the launch, Xiaomi India's Twitter channel and the company's managing director Manu Kumar Jain teased that the smartphone will come in two colour variants – Pacific Sunrise and Atlantic Blue.

Xiaomi Mi 10i expected specifications

Jain spoke to Times Now recently and revealed that the phone will come with a “brand new sensor” which will be 108 megapixels. The executive also confirmed that the ‘i’ in the name of the model referred to India. The report cited industry sources to state that the Mi 10i will be priced around Rs 27,000, complying with the price bracket of the Mi 10t Lite that came a little above Rs 25,000 in India.

The device already has a page on Amazon India, hinting at a release on the e-commerce platform. However, the page is not active as of yet and the synopsis of the dedicated page reveals that the device is getting launched soon. Also, interested buyers have the chance to get notifications for the device.

The firm has confirmed that the device will be powered with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 108 MP primary sensor which will be part of the new camera setup. Earlier, there were speculations about the Mi 10i being the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G. Along with 5G compatibility, the phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 4,820 mAh battery.