Xiaomi Mi 10i with Snapdragon 750G chipset to launch in India tomorrow

The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 4820 mAh battery.


FP TrendingJan 04, 2021 17:21:36 IST

Popular smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi Mi 10i in India on 5 January 2021. It is a revamped version of the Mi 10T Lite released earlier and hence is expected to come in a similar price range. As per the tweets made by Mi India and Manu Kumar Jain, the managing director of Xiaomi India, the phone has been confirmed to come in Pacific Sunrise colour variant. Soon, another variant, Atlantic Blue was revealed.

Jain spoke to Times Now recently and revealed that the phone will come with a “brand new sensor” which will be 108 megapixels. The executive also confirmed that the ‘i’ in the name of the model referred to India. The report cited industry sources to state that the Mi 10i will be priced around Rs 27,000, complying with the price bracket of the Mi 10t Lite that came a little above Rs 25,000 in India.

The device already has a page on Amazon India, hinting at a release on the e-commerce platform. However, the page is not active as of yet and the synopsis of the dedicated page reveals that the device is getting launched soon. Also, interested buyers have the chance to get notifications for the device. The top features of the smartphone have been touted to be the “Mega Mega Pixel”, “Newest Fastest” and something that would “Redesign Your Lifestyle”.

The firm has confirmed that the device will be powered with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 108 MP primary sensor which will be part of the new camera setup. Earlier, there were speculations about the Mi 10i being the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G. Along with 5G compatibility, the phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 4820 mAh battery.

