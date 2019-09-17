13:02 (IST)
Mi Smart Water Purifier pricing and availability
The Mi Smart Water Purifier is priced at Rs 11,999 and it will start selling on 29 September at 12 PM.
tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2019 12:14:47 IST
Apart from the Xiaomi Mi TV 4K 65-inch and Mi Band 4, the company could also reveal the Mi Water Purifier.
highlights
12:55 (IST)
Real-time monitoring of purity level There are two TDS sensors in the entire system, one at the input valve and the other at the output. The Mi Home app gives you real-time TDS levels of the water. It also displays which filter requires replacement and users can also buy new filters right within the app.
12:52 (IST)
Minimalist design with an advanced purification process Xiaomi uses a five-stage purification process. There are three cartridges that take care of filtering the water.
12:43 (IST)
Mi TV 4A (40-inch) pricing and availability The Mi TV 4A (40-inch) is priced at Rs 17,999 and it will be available from 29 September.
12:41 (IST)
Mi TV 4X (50-inch) and Mi TV 4X (43-inch) pricing and availability The Mi TV 4X (50-inch) is priced at Rs 29,999 and the Mi TV 4X (43-inch) is priced at Rs 24,999. Sales starting from 29 September.
12:39 (IST)
Mi TV 4X (65-inch) pricing announced The Mi TV 4X (65-inch) is priced at a competitive Rs 54,999. It will be available from 29 September.
12:38 (IST)
Mi Soundbar announced! Xiaomi announced the Mi Soundbar including in the black variant. It will be priced at Rs 4,999.
12:36 (IST)
Three more upcoming smart TVs from Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and Mi TV 4A 40-inch announced.
12:27 (IST)
PatchWall 2.0 revealed Mi TV's user-interface over Android TV called PatchWall has been redesigned and it will ship with Android 9 Pie.
12:22 (IST)
Patchwall on the Mi TV 4X Patchwall now supports more content partners, including Netflix and Prime Video.
12:20 (IST)
Sound system on the Mi TV 4X There are four drivers in the TV with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Audio.
12:19 (IST)
Vivid Picture Engine on the Mi TV 4X Xiaomi has developed a proprietary picture engine called Vivid Picture Engine. It also comes with a 'Reality Flow Chip' that will scale regular 24 fps content to 60 fps. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, there's HDR10 support as well.
12:16 (IST)
Mi TV 4X 65-inch announced The first TV to launch today is the Mi TV 4X 65-inch.
12:13 (IST)
Made in India More than 80 percent of Xiaomi TVs are made in India.
12:12 (IST)
First up is the Mi TV Xiaomi says that the company has shipped more than 3 million smart TVs in India.
12:58 (IST)
DIY Filter Replacement
Xiaomi has made it incredibly easy for users to replace the filter cartridges on their own.
12:55 (IST)
Real-time monitoring of purity level
There are two TDS sensors in the entire system, one at the input valve and the other at the output. The Mi Home app gives you real-time TDS levels of the water. It also displays which filter requires replacement and users can also buy new filters right within the app.
12:53 (IST)
This is how the purification works on the Mi Smart Water Purifier
With RO + UV systems built-in, the #MiSmartWaterPurifier features a 5 stage Penta Purification Process to ensure that you get to drink water that's not just pure, healthy but tasty too!— Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 17, 2019
12:52 (IST)
Minimalist design with an advanced purification process
Xiaomi uses a five-stage purification process. There are three cartridges that take care of filtering the water.
12:46 (IST)
Here's the Mi Smart Water Purifier
Mi fans, we're very excited to introduce #MiSmartWaterPurifier (RO+UV) - our 1st smart home device that's specially designed for India, made for India.— Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 17, 2019
12:45 (IST)
Raghu Reddy on stage to unveil the Mi Smart Water Purifier
Xiaomi India's Head of Categories, Raghu Reddy will be presenting the Mi Smart Water Purifier.
12:43 (IST)
Mi TV 4A (40-inch) pricing and availability
The Mi TV 4A (40-inch) is priced at Rs 17,999 and it will be available from 29 September.
12:41 (IST)
Mi TV 4X (50-inch) and Mi TV 4X (43-inch) pricing and availability
The Mi TV 4X (50-inch) is priced at Rs 29,999 and the Mi TV 4X (43-inch) is priced at Rs 24,999. Sales starting from 29 September.
12:39 (IST)
Mi TV 4X (65-inch) pricing announced
The Mi TV 4X (65-inch) is priced at a competitive Rs 54,999. It will be available from 29 September.
12:38 (IST)
Mi Soundbar announced!
Xiaomi announced the Mi Soundbar including in the black variant. It will be priced at Rs 4,999.
12:36 (IST)
Three more upcoming smart TVs from Xiaomi
Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and Mi TV 4A 40-inch announced.
12:27 (IST)
PatchWall 2.0 revealed
Mi TV's user-interface over Android TV called PatchWall has been redesigned and it will ship with Android 9 Pie.
12:24 (IST)
How Xiaomi is driving smart TV growth in India
12:22 (IST)
Patchwall on the Mi TV 4X
Patchwall now supports more content partners, including Netflix and Prime Video.
12:20 (IST)
Sound system on the Mi TV 4X
There are four drivers in the TV with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Audio.
12:19 (IST)
Vivid Picture Engine on the Mi TV 4X
Xiaomi has developed a proprietary picture engine called Vivid Picture Engine. It also comes with a 'Reality Flow Chip' that will scale regular 24 fps content to 60 fps. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, there's HDR10 support as well.
12:16 (IST)
Mi TV 4X 65-inch announced
The first TV to launch today is the Mi TV 4X 65-inch.
12:14 (IST)
Four new Mi TVs launching today
Xiaomi is launching four new Mi TVs today.
12:13 (IST)
Made in India
More than 80 percent of Xiaomi TVs are made in India.
12:12 (IST)
First up is the Mi TV
Xiaomi says that the company has shipped more than 3 million smart TVs in India.
12:05 (IST)
Manu Kumar Jain is on stage!
Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain will be presenting all the smart products today.
12:00 (IST)
Multiple Xiaomi launches today
Xiaomi is planning to launch several products in its Smarter Living 2020 event. Stay tuned for live updates.
Xiaomi is hosting an event in India where it is expected to unveil its Smarter Living 2020 products, which may include the new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV, Mi Band 4, and also the Mi Water Purifier.
Xiaomi India will be streaming the event online on its official YouTube page. Earlier this week, Xiaomi India tweeted out that Manu Kumar Jain will "unveil the biggest and the best #MiTV in India yet."
Details about the device are scarce at the moment but the company did reveal that the new Mi TV will have a 4K LED panel. The company currently offers the 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro in India.
Apart from that, it is also rumoured that Xiaomi could be launching the Mi Band 4, which is something that the company has already unveiled in China. Not much is known about the device in the way of pricing but if the Chinese pricetags are anything to go by, the Mi Band 4 should cost you less than Rs 2,000.
Additionally, Xiaomi has increasingly been teasing the arrival of a water purifier too, which is also expected at the event today.
