Tuesday, September 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Smarter Living Launch 2020 event LIVE Updates: Xiaomi is launching four new Mi Smart TVs today

tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2019 12:14:47 IST

Apart from the Xiaomi Mi TV 4K 65-inch and Mi Band 4, the company could also reveal the Mi Water Purifier.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Mi Smart Water Purifier pricing and availability

    The Mi Smart Water Purifier is priced at Rs 11,999 and it will start selling on 29 September at 12 PM.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    DIY Filter Replacement

    Xiaomi has made it incredibly easy for users to replace the filter cartridges on their own. 

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Real-time monitoring of purity level

    There are two TDS sensors in the entire system, one at the input valve and the other at the output. The Mi Home app gives you real-time TDS levels of the water. It also displays which filter requires replacement and users can also buy new filters right within the app.

  • 12:53 (IST)

    This is how the purification works on the Mi Smart Water Purifier

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Minimalist design with an advanced purification process

    Xiaomi uses a five-stage purification process. There are three cartridges that take care of filtering the water.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Here's the Mi Smart Water Purifier

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Raghu Reddy on stage to unveil the Mi Smart Water Purifier

    Xiaomi India's Head of Categories, Raghu Reddy will be presenting the Mi Smart Water Purifier.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Mi TV 4A (40-inch) pricing and availability

    The Mi TV 4A (40-inch) is priced at Rs 17,999 and it will be available from 29 September.

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Mi TV 4X (50-inch) and Mi TV 4X (43-inch) pricing and availability

    The Mi TV 4X (50-inch) is priced at Rs 29,999 and the Mi TV 4X (43-inch) is priced at Rs 24,999. Sales starting from 29 September.

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Mi TV 4X (65-inch) pricing announced

    The Mi TV 4X (65-inch) is priced at a competitive Rs 54,999. It will be available from 29 September.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Mi Soundbar announced!

    Xiaomi announced the Mi Soundbar including in the black variant. It will be priced at Rs 4,999.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Three more upcoming smart TVs from Xiaomi

    Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and Mi TV 4A 40-inch announced.

  • 12:27 (IST)

    PatchWall 2.0 revealed

    Mi TV's user-interface over Android TV called PatchWall has been redesigned and it will ship with Android 9 Pie.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    How Xiaomi is driving smart TV growth in India

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Patchwall on the Mi TV 4X

    Patchwall now supports more content partners, including Netflix and Prime Video.

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Sound system on the Mi TV 4X

    There are four drivers in the TV with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Audio.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Vivid Picture Engine on the Mi TV 4X

    Xiaomi has developed a proprietary picture engine called Vivid Picture Engine. It also comes with a 'Reality Flow Chip' that will scale regular 24 fps content to 60 fps. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, there's HDR10 support as well.

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Mi TV 4X 65-inch announced

    The first TV to launch today is the Mi TV 4X 65-inch. 

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Four new Mi TVs launching today

    Xiaomi is launching four new Mi TVs today.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Made in India

    More than 80 percent of Xiaomi TVs are made in India.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    First up is the Mi TV

    Xiaomi says that the company has shipped more than 3 million smart TVs in India.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Manu Kumar Jain is on stage!

    Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain will be presenting all the smart products today.

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Multiple Xiaomi launches today

    Xiaomi is planning to launch several products in its Smarter Living 2020 event. Stay tuned for live updates.

    • read more

Xiaomi is hosting an event in India where it is expected to unveil its Smarter Living 2020 products, which may include the new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV, Mi Band 4, and also the Mi Water Purifier.

Xiaomi Smarter Living Launch 2020 event LIVE Updates: Xiaomi is launching four new Mi Smart TVs today

Mi Band 4.

Xiaomi India will be streaming the event online on its official YouTube page. Earlier this week, Xiaomi India tweeted out that Manu Kumar Jain will "unveil the biggest and the best #MiTV in India yet."

Details about the device are scarce at the moment but the company did reveal that the new Mi TV will have a 4K LED panel. The company currently offers the 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro in India.

Apart from that, it is also rumoured that Xiaomi could be launching the Mi Band 4, which is something that the company has already unveiled in China. Not much is known about the device in the way of pricing but if the Chinese pricetags are anything to go by, the Mi Band 4 should cost you less than Rs 2,000.

Additionally, Xiaomi has increasingly been teasing the arrival of a water purifier too, which is also expected at the event today.



top reviews

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (256GB, 8GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (256GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 7A (16GB, 2GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 7A (16GB, 2GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


also see

Mi Smarter Living 2020

Xiaomi Mi TV 65-Inch, Mi Band 4, Mi Water Purifier may launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Sep 17, 2019
Xiaomi Mi TV 65-Inch, Mi Band 4, Mi Water Purifier may launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live
Xiaomi to unveil its new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV in India on 17 September

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to unveil its new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV in India on 17 September

Sep 10, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

Sep 10, 2019
Xiaomi to launch a new Mi TV tomorrow at its Smarter Living 2020 event: All you need to know

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to launch a new Mi TV tomorrow at its Smarter Living 2020 event: All you need to know

Sep 16, 2019
Honor Band 5: Barring slow response, at Rs 2,599 you cannot go wrong with this fitness band

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5: Barring slow response, at Rs 2,599 you cannot go wrong with this fitness band

Sep 10, 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix 4 5G to be launched in Beijing on 24 September

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix 4 5G to be launched in Beijing on 24 September

Sep 16, 2019

science

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019