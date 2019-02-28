tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched a host of products at its Redmi Note 7 series launch event in India today. Besides announcing the global debut of the 48 MP camera smartphone Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Chinese OEM has introduced the Mi TV 4A Pro 32 and Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic.

The Mi TV 4A Pro 32 has been launched for a price of Rs 12,999, while the new Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic tags a price of Rs 1,499.

Here are the features, specification, and availability details of the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 and Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro: Features, price and availability

Xiaomi just last month brought Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 and it has now added a 32-inch model to its Mi Smart TV 4A Pro series. Speaking of the features, the Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch sports an HD display with a 178-degree viewing angle, and 1366 x 768 pixel resolution. The LED TV has 6.5ms dynamic response. It is powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor paired with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU. The new Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 includes 1GB of RAM and 8GB eMMC internal memory.

It runs PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo.The new Mi TV claims to have Chromecast built-in and Google Play access. It has two 10W stereo speaker. Connectivity suite on the TV include — WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz), three HDMI (one with ARC support) ports, two USB ports and a 3.5mm jack. The HD-ready MI Smart TV supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL，H.265，H.264 video decoder.

The all-new Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 will be available for purchase via the company's official online store mi.com, Mi Home Stores and e-commerce platform Flipkart from 7 March.

Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic: Features, specs

As for the Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, this wireless Mi earphones supports Bluetooth version 4.1 and has a range of ten metre. It features IPX4 rated splash and sweat proof resistant. The new Mi Bluetooth earphones claim to offer nine hours of battery life on medium volume.

It has an in-line smart remove and mic (MEMS siliconn microphone) and multi functional three button design. The Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic carries a 120 mAh battery that is rated to deliver 260 hours standby time and two hours of charging time. The earphones bundle five sizes of silicon buds. The new Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic will be available for pre-orders from 5 pm today. However, Xiaomi has not shared any detail regarding the release date of its new Mi Bluetooth earphones.

