Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 with bezel-less design to launch in India on 1 June: All you need to know

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 will compete with OnePlus TV 40Y1 and Realme smart TV 4K.


tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2021 13:51:30 IST

As OnePlus has launched the OnePlus TV 40 Y1 on Monday, and Realme is preparing the launch of its smart TV 4K on 31 May, Xiaomi has announced that it will be hosting a launch event on 1 June to unveil the new Mi TV 4A 40. Interestingly, the smart TVs from all the three companies have a similar 40-inch offering. Realme says its smart TV 4K will come in 43-inch and 50-inch display variants. Xiaomi and OnePlus both tout the TVs to offer a bezel-less design as well.

Realme says that the 4K smart TV will come in a 43-inch and 50-inch display variant, and will feature Dolby Vision-enabled 4K display and Dolby Atmos audio. On 31 May, Realme will also be launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has been launched in India today. It runs on Android TV 9, offers 93.8 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and an FHD+ resolution. The smart TV is priced starting Rs 21,999 and will be available for purchase starting 26 May on Flipkart.

