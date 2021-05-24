tech2 News Staff

As OnePlus has launched the OnePlus TV 40 Y1 on Monday, and Realme is preparing the launch of its smart TV 4K on 31 May, Xiaomi has announced that it will be hosting a launch event on 1 June to unveil the new Mi TV 4A 40. Interestingly, the smart TVs from all the three companies have a similar 40-inch offering. Realme says its smart TV 4K will come in 43-inch and 50-inch display variants. Xiaomi and OnePlus both tout the TVs to offer a bezel-less design as well.

Immersive experience. Beautiful visuals. Truly a work of art. Uncover the excellence on the #HorizonEdition with Bezel-less design. . . #MiTV4A40 coming on 01.06.2021. RT if you’re excited. pic.twitter.com/mFbFEqEMUT — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 24, 2021

Realme says that the 4K smart TV will come in a 43-inch and 50-inch display variant, and will feature Dolby Vision-enabled 4K display and Dolby Atmos audio. On 31 May, Realme will also be launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has been launched in India today. It runs on Android TV 9, offers 93.8 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and an FHD+ resolution. The smart TV is priced starting Rs 21,999 and will be available for purchase starting 26 May on Flipkart.