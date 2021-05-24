tech2 News Staff

Realme launched the X7 series in India in February, and now it's launching a third smartphone – Realme X7 Max 5G – in the series in the market. The company also debuted its first-ever smart TV in 2020 and its most recent offering in the segment was Realme Smart TV SLED 55 (review). Now, Realme is launching the new Realme Smart TV 4K in India. Both Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K will both be launched at a virtual event on 31 May at 12.30 pm.

The company has already revealed that the 4K smart TV will come in a 43-inch and 50-inch display variants. The launch event will be streamed live on Realme's YouTube and Facebook channel. Realme says the smart TV 4K will feature Dolby Vision-enabled 4K display and Dolby Atmos audio.

Get ready to re-imagine the future with #realmeX7Max5G! Xperience the best of streaming, downloading and lag-free gaming with India’s First MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor.

Get ready to re-imagine the future with #realmeX7Max5G! Xperience the best of streaming, downloading and lag-free gaming with India's First MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor.

Realme has also released some teasers for the Realme X7 Max 5G, which is now confirmed to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.