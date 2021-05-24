tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has launched a new smart TV in its Y-series – OnePlus TV 40 Y1. The last offering in the series was OnePlus TV 43 Y1. The OnePlus TV 40 Y1 has been launched at an 'introductory price' of Rs 21,999 and will go on sale from 26 May on Flipkart. The introductory price offer will be available until 31 May on Flipkart. OnePlus India has not confirmed if it will be updating the price of the smart TV. Starting 1 June, the OnePlus TV 40 Y1 will also be available for purchase on OnePlus India website.

OnePlus TV 40 Y1 specifications and features

The OnePlus TV 40 Y1 features a 40-inch display with bezel-less design. The display offers a 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and a FHD+ resolution. The OnePlus TV 40 Y1 sports a screen-to-body ratio at over 93 percent.

The OnePlus TV 40 Y1 features two full range 20 W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement.

The smart TV runs Android TV 9.0 and supports Google Assistant integration in "several languages". It also comes with support for OnePlus Connect app, which allows users to connect multiple devices with the TV at the same time.

The smart TV supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and among other video-streaming apps. It also offers built-in Chromecast.

OnePlus TV 40 Y1 also comes with a data saver mode that let users manage data consumption by setting a limit. It also features a Kids mode that lets parents control what all can the kids access and even their viewing time.

