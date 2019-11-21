Thursday, November 21, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 3i with AMOLED display launched in India at Rs 1,299

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 3i is safe to be used while swimming and in showers.


tech2 News StaffNov 21, 2019 12:49:28 IST

Xiaomi has launched the successor of the Mi Band HRX today — Mi Smart Band 3i. The new fitness band has been announced at a price of Rs 1,299.

Mi Band 3i is available for pre-order starting today (21 November) on mi.com. Xiaomi has not yet announced when the fitness band will start shipping.

Mi Smart Band 3i.

Mi Smart Band 3i: Specifications and features

Mi Smart Band 3i has received quite a few upgrades over Mi Band HRX. The new fitness band features a 0.78-inch AMOLED display with touch support. As compared to the Mi Band HRX, the Mi Smart Band 3i's battery has also been improved from 70 mAh to 110 mAh. Xiaomi says that the Mi Band 3i can offer up to 20 days of battery life.

The Mi Smart Band 3i is compatible with Android devices running v4.4 and above, and iOS devices running v9.0 and above.

(Also read: Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Review: The best fitness tracker you can buy under Rs 2,000)

As for features, the Mi Smart Band 3i, besides tracking steps and calories, also enables viewing notifications directly on the band. The fitness band also features a “Find Device” option, that lets you locate the paired smartphone directly from the band.

Mi Smart Band 3i is water-resistant up to 5 ATM level (50 metres in depth for 10 minutes), making it safe to be used while swimming and in showers.

