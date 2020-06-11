Thursday, June 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi Notebook to launch today at 12 pm in India: Here is how to watch the livestream

Xiaomi's Mi Notebook will be India exclusive and will offer up to 12 hours battery in a single charge.


tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2020 09:50:52 IST

Xiaomi will unveil its first laptop in India today. The company has previously launched a few laptops in China but never in India.

Earlier, it was expected that the upcoming Mi Notebook is rebranded RedmiBook 13 that was launched in China last year. However, Xiaomi India Head, Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that Mi Notebook will make its global debut in India. He further added that it will be India-exclusive and is designed for the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook to launch today at 12 pm in India: Here is how to watch the livestream

Mi Notebook

Mi Notebook launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will commence at 12 pm today and you can visit the company's YouTube page and other social media channels to watch the livestream. Link for the webcast is also embedded below:

Mi Notebook expected specifications

In days leading up to the launch day, Xiaomi has also teased a bunch of details about the laptop on a Mi Notebook dedicated page on the website.

As per a previous report, Mi Notebook will offer up to 12 hours of battery in a single charge. The company has further revealed that the laptop will be “ultra thin” and “ultra light” and it will have an SSD. Manu Kumar Jain had also announced previously that the laptop will have "one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen.", hence, it will sport thin bezel. The company website has also revealed that the laptop will feature an FHD display. Mi Notebook will come with a 1080p display and will be powered by the Intel Core i7 processor.

Interestingly, because of the COVID-19 spread, Xiaomi is also planning to launch an AR app that will let the customers explore the laptop from the comfort of their home.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mi Notebook

Mi Notebook will offer 12 hours of battery life, Xiaomi teases ahead of India launch on 11 June

Jun 05, 2020
Mi Notebook will offer 12 hours of battery life, Xiaomi teases ahead of India launch on 11 June
Xiaomi hints that it might soon unveil Mi Notebooks in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi hints that it might soon unveil Mi Notebooks in India

May 29, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020