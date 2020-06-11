tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi will unveil its first laptop in India today. The company has previously launched a few laptops in China but never in India.

Earlier, it was expected that the upcoming Mi Notebook is rebranded RedmiBook 13 that was launched in China last year. However, Xiaomi India Head, Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that Mi Notebook will make its global debut in India. He further added that it will be India-exclusive and is designed for the Indian market.

Mi Notebook launch event: How to watch it live

Mi Notebook expected specifications

In days leading up to the launch day, Xiaomi has also teased a bunch of details about the laptop on a Mi Notebook dedicated page on the website.

As per a previous report, Mi Notebook will offer up to 12 hours of battery in a single charge. The company has further revealed that the laptop will be “ultra thin” and “ultra light” and it will have an SSD. Manu Kumar Jain had also announced previously that the laptop will have "one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen.", hence, it will sport thin bezel. The company website has also revealed that the laptop will feature an FHD display. Mi Notebook will come with a 1080p display and will be powered by the Intel Core i7 processor.

Interestingly, because of the COVID-19 spread, Xiaomi is also planning to launch an AR app that will let the customers explore the laptop from the comfort of their home.