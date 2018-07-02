Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 leaked renders reveal pop-up camera similar to Vivo Nex

The renders that have been leaked also portray the LED flash for the pop-up camera.

The new renders of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 reveal that the phone may sport a pop-up front camera similar to the Vivo Nex. Early rumours suggested that Mi Mix 3 might offer higher screen-to-body ratio in comparison to its predecessors, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix 2S by having slimmer bezels.

The rumoured pop-up camera on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Smart Play. Wang

The rumoured pop-up camera on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Smartplay.wang

According to a report in IT Home, Xiaomi had filed for a patent for the front camera. The patent showed that Xiaomi might introduce a pop-up selfie camera technology present on the top of the phone. Also, from the leaked images, it looks like a pop-up front camera might include a LED-flash unit as well.

Leaked render of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Smartplay.wang

Leaked render of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Smartplay.wang

According to GizmoChina, the renders also show that the phone is supported by thin bezels and the fingerprint scanner is not shown on the rear panel where the vertical dual-camera is setup. There is no information yet on the specifications of the phone.

