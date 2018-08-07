Rumours about the latest Xiaomi devices seem to be on a roll. After rumours about the Xiaomi Mi 8X, rumours about the Mi Mix 3 have also emerged. The Mi Mix 3 will succeed the Mi Mix 2.

According to a report by a Chinese website called the CNMO.com, the Mi Mix 3 may launch in September or October. It is rumoured to be priced at CNY 3,899 which should approximately come to Rs 39,000. Earlier rumours claimed that it may launch on 15 September.

Coming to the leaked details, rumours say that the device may compete with flagship devices such as the iPhone X, Samsung Note 9, and its home rival the Huawei Mate 10. Xiaomi is rumoured to add some hardware specifications that may put it in the flagship category. These specifications include a 2K AMOLED display which will reportedly be manufactured by Samsung Display.

Since its home rivals such as the Oppo and Vivo have introduced new technologies with their respective flagships, the Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex, there seems to be pressure mounting on the Chinese smartphone maker to bring something new to the field. One such new feature reportedly includes a 20 MP pop-up camera (quite similar to the Vivo Nex).

By the looks of concept images, the phone does not sport a notch on top which is quite similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. However, it may have an in-display fingerprint sensor with a display that runs from edge-to-edge.

Other than this, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform and support Qi wireless charging.