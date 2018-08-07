Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could sport a 20 MP pop-up camera and cost CNY 3899: Report

Rumours say that Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will compete with devices like iPhone X and Samsung Note 9.

Rumours about the latest Xiaomi devices seem to be on a roll. After rumours about the Xiaomi Mi 8X, rumours about the Mi Mix 3 have also emerged. The Mi Mix 3 will succeed the Mi Mix 2.

According to a report by a Chinese website called the CNMO.com, the Mi Mix 3 may launch in September or October. It is rumoured to be priced at CNY 3,899 which should approximately come to Rs 39,000. Earlier rumours claimed that it may launch on 15 September.

The display on the Mi Mix 2 launched last year. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

Coming to the leaked details, rumours say that the device may compete with flagship devices such as the iPhone X, Samsung Note 9, and its home rival the Huawei Mate 10. Xiaomi is rumoured to add some hardware specifications that may put it in the flagship category. These specifications include a 2K AMOLED display which will reportedly be manufactured by Samsung Display.

Since its home rivals such as the Oppo and Vivo have introduced new technologies with their respective flagships, the Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex, there seems to be pressure mounting on the Chinese smartphone maker to bring something new to the field. One such new feature reportedly includes a 20 MP pop-up camera (quite similar to the Vivo Nex).

Mi Mix 3. CNMO.com.

By the looks of concept images, the phone does not sport a notch on top which is quite similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. However, it may have an in-display fingerprint sensor with a display that runs from edge-to-edge.

Other than this, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform and support Qi wireless charging.

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

