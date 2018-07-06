Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 17:22 IST

Leaked Hands-on images of the Mi Mix 3 reveals a tiny chin and no front-camera

The Xiaomi flagship, Mi Mix 3 is expected to arrive later this September.

A Xiaomi bezel-less Mi Mix series smartphone, allegedly the Mi Mix 3 has been doing rounds on the internet over the past few days and a new report brings us hands-on images of the phone. If these images are anything to go by, then Xiaomi, you've got our attention already.

The display on the Mi Mix 2 launched last year. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

The Mi Mix series is generally where Xiaomi brings in all of its R&D game. They were one of the first manufacturers to show the world how an all-screen device would look like with the original Mi Mix and bettered it with the Mi Mix 2 last year. A report by 91Mobiles now reveals images spread on Weibo which show a smartphone with almost no chin and a very tiny forehead. While the smartphone does look a lot like the Vivo Nex S and the Oppo Find X in theory, it maintains Xiaomi's iconic rectangular shape with rounded edges.

Hands-on images of the alleged Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Weibo

A recent report revealed renders of the alleged Mi Mix 3 sporting a pop-up camera mechanism similar to the Vivo Nex and the new hands-on images also seems to reveal that there is front-facing camera anywhere around the display. The phone is also seen running Xiaomi's older MIUI 9 software which does come across as a slight surprise since its newer MIUI 10 is better optimised for full-screen devices. However, since there is a possibility that the device in the image is an early prototype, it could be still be being tested using older software.

As far as internals go, there not a lot that has been revealed yet. The Mi Mix series is Xiaomi's flagship range so we do expect it to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and also pack a healthy 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Also expected is a dual-camera setup that we've seen on a bunch of Xiaomi smartphone's this year already.

Xiaomi has made no official announcement yet but we do expect the release to happen sometime in September.

