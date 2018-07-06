A Xiaomi bezel-less Mi Mix series smartphone, allegedly the Mi Mix 3 has been doing rounds on the internet over the past few days and a new report brings us hands-on images of the phone. If these images are anything to go by, then Xiaomi, you've got our attention already.

The Mi Mix series is generally where Xiaomi brings in all of its R&D game. They were one of the first manufacturers to show the world how an all-screen device would look like with the original Mi Mix and bettered it with the Mi Mix 2 last year. A report by 91Mobiles now reveals images spread on Weibo which show a smartphone with almost no chin and a very tiny forehead. While the smartphone does look a lot like the Vivo Nex S and the Oppo Find X in theory, it maintains Xiaomi's iconic rectangular shape with rounded edges.

A recent report revealed renders of the alleged Mi Mix 3 sporting a pop-up camera mechanism similar to the Vivo Nex and the new hands-on images also seems to reveal that there is front-facing camera anywhere around the display. The phone is also seen running Xiaomi's older MIUI 9 software which does come across as a slight surprise since its newer MIUI 10 is better optimised for full-screen devices. However, since there is a possibility that the device in the image is an early prototype, it could be still be being tested using older software.

As far as internals go, there not a lot that has been revealed yet. The Mi Mix series is Xiaomi's flagship range so we do expect it to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and also pack a healthy 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Also expected is a dual-camera setup that we've seen on a bunch of Xiaomi smartphone's this year already.

Xiaomi has made no official announcement yet but we do expect the release to happen sometime in September.