Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 07 August, 2018 11:48 IST

Alleged Xiaomi Mi 8X leaked images surface online with Snapdragon 710 SoC

The images show that the device may come out in a white as well as a blue variant.

Xiaomi celebrated its eighth anniversary on 31 May by announcing the launch of three models such as the standard Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer with an under-display fingerprint reader and the lower powered Mi 8 SE with a 2.5 D glass on the front.

According to the recently leaked images on Weibo, the series seems to be getting a fourth variant which is said to be a mixture of all the three phones. The images show that the device may come out in a white as well as a blue variant.

The alleged Mi 8X is supposed to come with a Snapdragon 710 and an under-display fingerprint scanner as per the leakster who posted the images on Weibo.

Leaked images of alleged Mi 8X. Image: Weibo

Leaked images of alleged Mi 8X. Image: Weibo

The Mi 8X's body is also said to get the same body frame as that of the Mi 8 which has rounded corners and curved back panel edges.

According to the previous rumours, firmware files of two Xiaomi smartphones codenamed Sirius and Comet were leaked. They were said to have the same chipset and OLED screen as has been rumoured in the Mi 8X.

Later it was discovered that the Sirius smartphone is Xiaomi Mi 8 SE which is powered by 710 SoC.

SO with one of the two smartphones out there already, the other model sounds like a safe bet.

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jung. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jung. Image: Weibo

The rumours suggest that the alleged Mi 8X is can be the Comet smartphone.

According to the report in Playfuldroid, the Comet device may come with an OLED display with an Always-On Display feature. It is claimed that the display wouldn't feature a notch.

It is said to be running on Android 8.1 Oreo and with dual-sim support, IR blaster and will be powered by 3,100 mAh battery.

Also, a different photo surfaced on Weibo which showed Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jung, holding a white unidentified phone. On one hand it might be the Mi 8X, but on the other hand, it can also be the photoshopped version of Mi 8.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

also see

Honor

Honor Play launching in India today: When and where to watch

Aug 06, 2018

Honor Play

Honor Play with Kirin 970 SoC and GPU Turbo launched in India starting at Rs 19,999

Aug 06, 2018

BlackBerry KEY2

BlackBerry KEY2 with 4.5-inch touch display launches in India at Rs 42,990

Jul 23, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 to be sold exclusively on Amazon when it arrives in India

Jul 31, 2018

Xiaomi Mi TV

Xiaomi hires former Lenovo-Motorola executive to lead Mi TV business in India

Jul 23, 2018

Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 is arriving in India on 8 August, confirms company in a tweet

Jul 25, 2018

science

SpaceX launch of Merah Putih, and what it's gearing up to do

Aug 07, 2018

Climate change

Dealing with climate change: Seven ways the planet could tip into 'Hothouse Earth'

Aug 07, 2018

Space

Massive rogue planet with mystical aurora found drifting outside solar system

Aug 07, 2018

Marine biology

The rules of attraction: Scientists find elusive molecule that helps sperm find egg

Aug 06, 2018