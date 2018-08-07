Xiaomi celebrated its eighth anniversary on 31 May by announcing the launch of three models such as the standard Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer with an under-display fingerprint reader and the lower powered Mi 8 SE with a 2.5 D glass on the front.

According to the recently leaked images on Weibo, the series seems to be getting a fourth variant which is said to be a mixture of all the three phones. The images show that the device may come out in a white as well as a blue variant.

The alleged Mi 8X is supposed to come with a Snapdragon 710 and an under-display fingerprint scanner as per the leakster who posted the images on Weibo.

The Mi 8X's body is also said to get the same body frame as that of the Mi 8 which has rounded corners and curved back panel edges.

According to the previous rumours, firmware files of two Xiaomi smartphones codenamed Sirius and Comet were leaked. They were said to have the same chipset and OLED screen as has been rumoured in the Mi 8X.

Later it was discovered that the Sirius smartphone is Xiaomi Mi 8 SE which is powered by 710 SoC.

SO with one of the two smartphones out there already, the other model sounds like a safe bet.

The rumours suggest that the alleged Mi 8X is can be the Comet smartphone.

According to the report in Playfuldroid, the Comet device may come with an OLED display with an Always-On Display feature. It is claimed that the display wouldn't feature a notch.

It is said to be running on Android 8.1 Oreo and with dual-sim support, IR blaster and will be powered by 3,100 mAh battery.

Also, a different photo surfaced on Weibo which showed Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jung, holding a white unidentified phone. On one hand it might be the Mi 8X, but on the other hand, it can also be the photoshopped version of Mi 8.