Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 14:16 IST

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to launch on 19 July, expected to come with 5,500 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to come with 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and dual-camera setup.

Xiaomi is ready to launch the Mi Max 3, the successor to last year's Mi Max 2. Xiaomi has confirmed in a tweet that the device will be launched on 19 July. Earlier reports indicate that the smartphone will come with a 6.99-inch display and a massive, 5,500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi logos are seen during a news conference in Hong Kong, China June 23, 2018.  REUTERS/Bobby Yip - RC1D56F94310

Xiaomi logos are seen during a news conference in Hong Kong, China June 23, 2018.

Donovan Sung, the global spokesperson of Xiaomi tweeted about the launch of the Mi Max 3. He stated, "Mi Fans, something BIG is coming! Big screen, bigger battery", revealing the date of the launch of the smartphone. An image posted along with the tweet seems to show the size of the upcoming device. There is no confirmation on whether the device will be launched in India. But, since the previous version, Mi Max 2 was launched in India, we can expect Xiaomi to bring the device into the country.

The smartphone shown in a recently leaked video suggests that the Mi Max 3 is expected to be similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of its looks. But the display, as mentioned above, is expected to be bigger than that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The rear of the Mi Max 3 looks similar to Note 5 Pro as well and comes with a vertically placed dual-camera. The fingerprint sensor has been placed on the back of the device and the volume rocker and power button have been placed on the right.

The video shows a gold and black variant of the Mi Max 3, suggesting that the smartphone might come in at least these two colour variants.

According to reports, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to come with up to 6 GB RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and an AI-powered dual-lens camera setup featuring Sony's IMX 363 image sensor. The leaked specification also suggest that the device will be priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,700) in China.

tags


latest videos

Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

also see

Max 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 leaked images show matte black finish and battery housing space

Jul 06, 2018

Xiaomi

Leaked videos reveal Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with 6.99-inch display, 5,500 mAh battery

Jul 09, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro cross 5 million sales in India

Jun 28, 2018

Xiaomi

Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Xiaomi may decide against bringing this one

Jun 28, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Mi 4th anniversary sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will sell at Rs 4 at 4 pm today

Jul 11, 2018

Comparison

Samsung Galaxy J8 vs Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Max Pro M1: A specs face off

Jun 29, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018