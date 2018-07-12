Xiaomi is ready to launch the Mi Max 3, the successor to last year's Mi Max 2. Xiaomi has confirmed in a tweet that the device will be launched on 19 July. Earlier reports indicate that the smartphone will come with a 6.99-inch display and a massive, 5,500 mAh battery.

Donovan Sung, the global spokesperson of Xiaomi tweeted about the launch of the Mi Max 3. He stated, "Mi Fans, something BIG is coming! Big screen, bigger battery", revealing the date of the launch of the smartphone. An image posted along with the tweet seems to show the size of the upcoming device. There is no confirmation on whether the device will be launched in India. But, since the previous version, Mi Max 2 was launched in India, we can expect Xiaomi to bring the device into the country.

Mi Fans, something BIG is coming! Big screen, bigger battery. 😎 Mi Max 3 is launching next Thursday on July 19. Help us spread the good news! #Xiaomi #MiMAX3 pic.twitter.com/F1p6bgD3Gr — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) July 12, 2018

The smartphone shown in a recently leaked video suggests that the Mi Max 3 is expected to be similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of its looks. But the display, as mentioned above, is expected to be bigger than that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The rear of the Mi Max 3 looks similar to Note 5 Pro as well and comes with a vertically placed dual-camera. The fingerprint sensor has been placed on the back of the device and the volume rocker and power button have been placed on the right.

The video shows a gold and black variant of the Mi Max 3, suggesting that the smartphone might come in at least these two colour variants.

According to reports, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to come with up to 6 GB RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and an AI-powered dual-lens camera setup featuring Sony's IMX 363 image sensor. The leaked specification also suggest that the device will be priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,700) in China.