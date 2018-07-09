There has been another sighting of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, but it's not just image renders this time, someone has already got their hands on the working unit ahead of the launch and has leaked visuals of the phone on video.

The video lasts only for a span of four seconds. It was posted on SlashLeak's YouTube channel.

We can see the user holding Mi Mix 3's black variant which looks quite similar to the previous version of the phone, Mi Max 2, with a large screen design. Also, we see there are no signs of an imminent notch but the display like the Redmi Note 5 series get an upgrade to the taller 18:9 ratio, with smaller bezels than previous model.

The video shows all sides of the phone with its stickers. The stickers reveal the display size of 6.9-inches, a dual camera setup with a 12 MP + 5 MP cameras and a 5,500 mAh battery. On the back also sits a fingerprint scanner.

Another five second video coming from Slashleaks has also leaked out. The video is similar to the leak of the matte black variant and give us a quick glance of the same smartphone, but in a gold finish.

The screen-protective sticker on the front reveals the name of the phone — Mi Max 3, with 6.9 inches display, 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera and 5,500 mAh battery written on it.

According to the previous leaks, Xiaomi could also be launching a Mi Max 3 Pro which is said to have Snapdragon 710 SoC, dual rear cameras with 20 MP + 8 MP sensors, 16 MP selfie camera, and a 5,500 mAh battery.