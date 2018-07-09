Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 14:13 IST

Leaked videos reveal Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with 6.99-inch display, 5,500 mAh battery

Xiaomi could also be launching a Mi Max 3 Pro which is said to have Snapdragon 710 as its processor.

There has been another sighting of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, but it's not just image renders this time, someone has already got their hands on the working unit ahead of the launch and has leaked visuals of the phone on video.

The video lasts only for a span of four seconds. It was posted on SlashLeak's YouTube channel.

We can see the user holding Mi Mix 3's black variant which looks quite similar to the previous version of the phone, Mi Max 2, with a large screen design. Also, we see there are no signs of an imminent notch but the display like the Redmi Note 5 series get an upgrade to the taller 18:9 ratio, with smaller bezels than previous model.

The video shows all sides of the phone with its stickers. The stickers reveal the display size of 6.9-inches, a dual camera setup with a 12 MP + 5 MP cameras and a 5,500 mAh battery. On the back also sits a fingerprint scanner.

Another five second video coming from Slashleaks has also leaked out. The video is similar to the leak of the matte black variant and give us a quick glance of the same smartphone, but in a gold finish.

The screen-protective sticker on the front reveals the name of the phone — Mi Max 3, with 6.9 inches display, 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera and 5,500 mAh battery written on it.

According to the previous leaks, Xiaomi could also be launching a Mi Max 3 Pro which is said to have Snapdragon 710 SoC, dual rear cameras with 20 MP + 8 MP sensors, 16 MP selfie camera, and a 5,500 mAh battery.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro leaked revealing a Snapdragon 710 SoC and 5,400 mAh battery

Jun 26, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 poster leaked ahead of launch revealing price and specifications

Jun 28, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to reportedly announce a new device in China on 3 July

Jun 25, 2018

Max 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 leaked images show matte black finish and battery housing space

Jul 06, 2018

Max 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 retail box image shared by CEO Lei Jun, hinting at a launch soon

Jul 03, 2018

Xiaomi Mouse

Xiaomi launches the Mi Smart Mouse Pad with wireless charging in China

Jun 29, 2018

science

Conservation

After disappearing for 50 years, first eastern quolls spotted in Australian wild

Jul 09, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban: Govt introduces India's first buyback scheme for bottles

Jul 09, 2018

Environment

Chinese factories are illegally using ozone-depleting CFCs, claims report

Jul 09, 2018

Organ transplant

China's organ transplant system feted despite doubts around transparency

Jul 09, 2018