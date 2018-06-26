The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is one smartphone that has been doing the rumour rounds for a few weeks now and a new report leaks more details of a variant of the smartphone, though this time, directly from Xiaomi.

The latest image that appeared on Weibo comes with Xiaomi's logo on it and even reveals a number of juicy details about the Mi Max 3 Pro along with our first clear look at the smartphone. As far as the design is concerned, the Mi Max 3 Pro looks a lot like Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 series with the vertical dual-camera setup on the back and a rounded tall display on the front. The front, however, does look cleaner with a smaller bezels and a reduced chin.

As far as specifications are concerned, the image reveals that the Mi Max 3 Pro will get a huge 6.9-inch display, a 5,400 mAh battery and a healthy 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB of onboard storage. The Mi Max 3 Pro also gets the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC that we saw debut on the Mi 8. The smartphone also features a Sony IMX 363 image sensor, which is one of the highlights of the phone.

The authenticity of the image, however, is questionable since it was not posted by Xiaomi and was taken down shortly after it was found on the social media platform.

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of a new product on 3 July so there is a slim chance that it could be the Mi Max 3 Pro.