Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 26 June, 2018 18:04 IST

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro leaked revealing a Snapdragon 710 SoC and 5,400 mAh battery

Mi Max 3 Pro will get a huge 6.9-inch display, a 5,400 mAh battery and a healthy 6 GB RAM.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is one smartphone that has been doing the rumour rounds for a few weeks now and a new report leaks more details of a variant of the smartphone, though this time, directly from Xiaomi.

Mi Max 3 Pro leak on Weibo. Image: GSMArena

Mi Max 3 Pro leak on Weibo. Image: GSMArena

The latest image that appeared on Weibo comes with Xiaomi's logo on it and even reveals a number of juicy details about the Mi Max 3 Pro along with our first clear look at the smartphone. As far as the design is concerned, the Mi Max 3 Pro looks a lot like Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 series with the vertical dual-camera setup on the back and a rounded tall display on the front. The front, however, does look cleaner with a smaller bezels and a reduced chin.

As far as specifications are concerned, the image reveals that the Mi Max 3 Pro will get a huge 6.9-inch display, a 5,400 mAh battery and a healthy 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB of onboard storage. The Mi Max 3 Pro also gets the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC that we saw debut on the Mi 8. The smartphone also features a Sony IMX 363 image sensor, which is one of the highlights of the phone.

The authenticity of the image, however, is questionable since it was not posted by Xiaomi and was taken down shortly after it was found on the social media platform.

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of a new product on 3 July so there is a slim chance that it could be the Mi Max 3 Pro.

tags


latest videos

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to reportedly announce a new device in China on 3 July

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specs leak suggest 6.99-inch HD+ LCD display and 5,500 mAh battery

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Xiaomi might launch Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Max 3 and Mi Pad 4 tablet in July

Jun 15, 2018

BuzzPatrol

John Oliver blocked by Chinese website Weibo after he mocks Xi Jinping on Last Week Tonight

Jun 22, 2018

Xiaomi Speaker

Xiaomi launches the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in the Indian market at Rs 1,499

Jun 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Xiaomi Mi A2 allegedly leaked in a hands-on video

Jun 16, 2018

science

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018

Science Spending

Govt spending on science research has remained stagnant: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Jun 26, 2018

Jupiter

NASA's James Webb Telescope to now unravel mysteries of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

Jun 26, 2018