tech2 News Staff

Nowadays every smartphone maker worth their salt is copying Apple's Animoji stickers onto their own devices. Samsung did with the AR-emojis, and Asus has done it as well with ZenMoji. Xiaomi, which had already launched its own take on Memoji called as Mimoji on the Mi 8, is now bringing it to the Xiaomi CC-series of smartphones.

However, this new Mimoji will have more features than seen on the Mi 8 and other Xiaomi devices. The app will have a few limited edition characters such as the Bunny mascot and also give you the ability to turn your own face into an emoji. As per the Weibo post by Xiaomi executive Lao Wei the Mimoji you create can have 165 different hairstyles, faces and accessories.

Apart from that users will also have the ability to take photos, record videos, and even add their Avatars to famous paintings. The Xiaomi CC-series of smartphones is set to be unveiled in China on 2 July.

Mi CC9 specifications

The rumoured specifications include a 6.39-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. With a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, it could come with 27 W fast charging support. In terms of camera hardware, it could sport a triple-camera system with the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP and 12 MP lenses.

Mi CC9e specifications

This is going to be the smaller variant of the two that will come with a 5.97-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It will sport a smaller battery capacity of 3,500 mAh and have 18 W fast charging support. There’s also a slight downgrade in the camera sensors apart from the primary lens. It will supposedly sport the 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor along with an 8 MP and 5 MP sensors, while there’s a 32 MP sensor on the front camera.

Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing

Both the phones have multiple RAM and storage options. On the Mi CC9, the 6 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 26,200), 8 GB + 128 GB at CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs 28,200) and the 8 GB + 256 GB is priced at CNY 3,099 (approx. Rs 31,200).