Sunday, June 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi to bring back its Animoji-like Mimoji to its upcoming CC9-series of smartphones

The new Mimoji will have more features than seen on the Mi 8 and other Xiaomi devices.

tech2 News StaffJun 30, 2019 13:26:32 IST

Nowadays every smartphone maker worth their salt is copying Apple's Animoji stickers onto their own devices. Samsung did with the AR-emojis, and Asus has done it as well with ZenMoji. Xiaomi, which had already launched its own take on Memoji called as Mimoji on the Mi 8, is now bringing it to the Xiaomi CC-series of smartphones.

Xiaomi to bring back its Animoji-like Mimoji to its upcoming CC9-series of smartphones

iaomi logos are seen during a news conference in Hong Kong, China. Image: Reuters.

However, this new Mimoji will have more features than seen on the Mi 8 and other Xiaomi devices. The app will have a few limited edition characters such as the Bunny mascot and also give you the ability to turn your own face into an emoji. As per the Weibo post by Xiaomi executive Lao Wei the Mimoji you create can have 165 different hairstyles, faces and accessories.

Apart from that users will also have the ability to take photos, record videos, and even add their Avatars to famous paintings. The Xiaomi CC-series of smartphones is set to be unveiled in China on 2 July.

Mi CC9 specifications

The rumoured specifications include a 6.39-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. With a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, it could come with 27 W fast charging support. In terms of camera hardware, it could sport a triple-camera system with the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP and 12 MP lenses.

Mi CC9e specifications

This is going to be the smaller variant of the two that will come with a 5.97-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It will sport a smaller battery capacity of 3,500 mAh and have 18 W fast charging support. There’s also a slight downgrade in the camera sensors apart from the primary lens. It will supposedly sport the 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor along with an 8 MP and 5 MP sensors, while there’s a 32 MP sensor on the front camera.

Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing

Both the phones have multiple RAM and storage options. On the Mi CC9, the 6 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 26,200), 8 GB + 128 GB at CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs 28,200) and the 8 GB + 256 GB is priced at CNY 3,099 (approx. Rs 31,200).

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's new series of phones, CC9, CC9e to launch soon, images, specs leaked

Jun 24, 2019
Xiaomi's new series of phones, CC9, CC9e to launch soon, images, specs leaked
Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing, specifications and photo reportedly leaked

Xiaomi

Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing, specifications and photo reportedly leaked

Jun 25, 2019
Mi CC9's new leaked images show off its back panel and retail box

Mi CC9

Mi CC9's new leaked images show off its back panel and retail box

Jun 27, 2019
Xiaomi and Meitu partner to launch CC series, a new selfie-centric smartphone range

Xiaomi

Xiaomi and Meitu partner to launch CC series, a new selfie-centric smartphone range

Jun 21, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone teased, to be launched soon in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone teased, to be launched soon in India

Jun 30, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Offers on Mi A2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 7,more

Mi Days Sale

Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Offers on Mi A2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 7,more

Jun 18, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019