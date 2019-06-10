Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to launch in China on 11 June: Here's all you need to know

From pricing to variants to strap colour options, the Mi Band 4 is expected to bring plenty of upgrades.

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 11:25:34 IST

Xiaomi’s much-awaited Mi Band successor, the Mi Band 4 is scheduled to launch at an event in China on 11 June. And just a day ahead of the official launch, the soon to be announced Mi Band 4 has been put up for pre-order on Chinese e-commerce website AliExpress as well giving us additional details about this much-anticipated product from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to launch in China on 11 June: Heres all you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 teaser. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Pricing and Availability

As per the product listing, the Mi Band 4 will be available for pre-order in a Non-NFC configuration and will be priced at $49.99. The smart band just like the Mi Band 3 is expected to be launched in an NFC and non-NFC version in mainland China.

The listing also gives out other details about availability. It mentions that the only the China-specific model will be launched on 11 June (and could possibly go on sale on the same day). But there is another global version of the Mi Band 4 that will arrive by the end of June. As of writing, there are no details about the additional features or differences that the global variant will bring.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specifications

While the previous leaks and teasers have hinted that new Mi Band 4 will feature an OLED display, the product listing clearly mentions an LCD display. Either way, the size of the display has not been revealed, but as per previous leaks is expected to be bigger than the unit on the Mi Band 3. The switch to a colour display is a big jump here as the previous Mi Band featured a black and white OLED display. This is one of the features on the currently available Mi Band 3 that falls short as competing products from brands like Honor already feature a colour OLED display.

The new smart band will also feature a bigger 135 mAh battery instead of the smaller 110 mAh battery on the Mi Band 3. There’s also improved connectivity with Bluetooth v5.0 and an improved ‘Heart Rate Monitoring’ system.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 teaser. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 teaser. Image: Xiaomi

As per a previous teaser by Xiaomi CEO and founder Lei Jun, the device is expected to arrive with many more (optional) strap options than the Mi Band 3, which is currently only available in Graphite Black, Deep Blue, Wine Read and Electric Orange in India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in India

Xiaomi has yet to reveal any details about the Mi Band 4 coming to India. With a substantially upgraded colour display, we expect the Mi Band 4 to be priced a wee bit higher than the current model when Xiaomi decides to bring the smart band to India.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 with a colour OLED display to be unveiled in China on 11 June

Jun 05, 2019
Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 with a colour OLED display to be unveiled in China on 11 June
Xiaomi says it will rectify the 'vulgar ads' issue in MIUI in next 2-3 months

Xiaomi

Xiaomi says it will rectify the 'vulgar ads' issue in MIUI in next 2-3 months

Jun 10, 2019
Xiaomi expands its next day delivery guarantee on Mi.com to over 150 cities

Xiaomi

Xiaomi expands its next day delivery guarantee on Mi.com to over 150 cities

Jun 06, 2019
Xiaomi patent surfaces showing the company is working on an in-display camera

Xiaomi

Xiaomi patent surfaces showing the company is working on an in-display camera

Jun 02, 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9T to be announced soon confirms company official tweet

Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9T to be announced soon confirms company official tweet

May 30, 2019
Xiaomi launches World Cup Edition Mi power bank in India at a price of Rs 999

Xiaomi

Xiaomi launches World Cup Edition Mi power bank in India at a price of Rs 999

Jun 05, 2019

science

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019
Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019