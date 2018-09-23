Having launched the Mi Band 3 in China back in May, it's officially finally coming to India. While Xioami is still trying to keep us guessing on the date, it will likely be launched on 27 September.

Xiaomi exclusive online partner Amazon India just created a landing page for the product and though it does not give the name of the product away, it is quite evidently the Mi Band 3. The company is expected to launch as many as five smart home devices at an event on 27 September and the Mi Band 3 will very likely be one of the five devices.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is priced at CNY 169 in China (approximately Rs 1,800) which happens to be marginally higher than the price at which the Mi Band 2 was launched.

In terms of improvements, the Mi Band 3 comes with a higher resolution 0.78-inch OLED screen in comparison to the Band 2. The biggest addition, however, is that the Band 3 now lets you not just view incoming calls but also answer them, without having to reach for your phone. According to a report by The Verge, Xiaomi also claims that the Band 3 is more comfortable on the wrist than its predecessor.

The Mi Band 3 is now officially waterproof for up to 50 metres, allowing users to take it for a dip in the pool without bothering to take it off.

Xiaomi also claims the same 20 days of battery life but we do have to see whether that's true when put to the test in everyday conditions.