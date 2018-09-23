Sunday, September 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 September, 2018 14:54 IST

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 confirmed to launch in India soon as an Amazon exclusive

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is priced at CNY 169 in China (approximately Rs 1,800).

Having launched the Mi Band 3 in China back in May, it's officially finally coming to India. While Xioami is still trying to keep us guessing on the date, it will likely be launched on 27 September.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3. Image: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi Mi Band 3. Image: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi exclusive online partner Amazon India just created a landing page for the product and though it does not give the name of the product away, it is quite evidently the Mi Band 3. The company is expected to launch as many as five smart home devices at an event on 27 September and the Mi Band 3 will very likely be one of the five devices.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is priced at CNY 169 in China (approximately Rs 1,800) which happens to be marginally higher than the price at which the Mi Band 2 was launched.

Mi Band 3 teaser on Amazon India. Image: Amazon India

Mi Band 3 teaser on Amazon India. Image: Amazon India

In terms of improvements, the Mi Band 3 comes with a higher resolution 0.78-inch OLED screen in comparison to the Band 2. The biggest addition, however, is that the Band 3 now lets you not just view incoming calls but also answer them, without having to reach for your phone. According to a report by The Verge, Xiaomi also claims that the Band 3 is more comfortable on the wrist than its predecessor.

The Mi Band 3 is now officially waterproof for up to 50 metres, allowing users to take it for a dip in the pool without bothering to take it off.

Xiaomi also claims the same 20 days of battery life but we do have to see whether that's true when put to the test in everyday conditions.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is set to launch five new smart home devices on 27 September in India

Sep 22, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to go on sale at 12 pm on Amazon, new colour variants announced

Sep 21, 2018

Mi 8 Youth

Xiaomi might release an affordable variant of the Mi 8 dubbed as the Mi 8 Youth

Sep 10, 2018

smartwatches

Xiaomi-backed Huami launches the Amazfit Cor and Pace smartwatches in India

Sep 09, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus 6T new leaked teaser surfaces, suggests in-display fingerprint sensor

Sep 21, 2018

Xiaomi Ads

Xiaomi is now pushing ads in the Settings app, here’s how to get rid of them

Sep 19, 2018

science

NASA

Russia may abandon a joint project to build a lunar space station with NASA

Sep 23, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk tweets a sight of SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket and Mars Base Alpha

Sep 23, 2018

Asteroid Ryugu

Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe successfully lands two rovers on asteroid Ryugu

Sep 23, 2018

NASA Images

NASA balloon captures electric blue clouds during weather forecasting mission

Sep 22, 2018