Xiaomi is on a product launching spree as part of its 8th Anniversary celebrations and the company has just launched the Mi Band 3 in China.

As leaked earlier in a report, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has been priced at CNY 169 (approximately Rs 1,800) which happens to be marginally higher than the price at which the Mi Band 2 was launched.

In terms of improvements, the Mi Band 3 comes with a higher resolution 0.78-inch OLED screen in comparison to the Band 2. The biggest addition, however, is that the Band 3 now lets you not just view incoming calls but also answer them, without having to reach for your phone. According to a report by The Verge, Xiaomi also claims that the Band 3 is more comfortable on the wrist than its predecessor.

The Mi Band 3 is now officially waterproof for up to 50 metres, allowing users to take it for a dip in the pool without bothering to take it off.

Xiaomi also claims the same 20 days of battery life but we do have to see whether that's true when put to the test in everyday conditions.

Contrary to what was expected, the band does not allow gesture-based controls and features a recessed button similar to the Mi Band 2.

The Band 3 will be available in three band colours in China — Navy blue, Orange and Black.

There is no news yet on whether Xiaomi is bringing this to India anytime soon.