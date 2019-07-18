Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: A mid-range spec war

The Mi A3 runs on Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with up to 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Kshitij PujariJul 18, 2019 14:08:11 IST

Xiaomi has announced the Mi A3 smartphone for the audience in Spain for a price of €250 that’s approximately Rs 19,300 for the 64 GB storage variant. The Android One-series from Xiaomi has been quite the hit with users globally and the Mi A3 should not disappoint. As a matter of fact, the phone is actually the global re-branded version of the Mi CC9e that had been announced in China last month.

The device runs on  Snapdragon 665 SoC, the phone comes with up to 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In the camera department, there’s the primary 48 MP shooter with an f/1.78 aperture without any OIS. The other two sensors in the triple camera setup include an 8 MP ultra-wide (118-degree) angle camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. It can record up to 2160p video at 30 fps or 1080p at up to 120 fps. The 32 MP front camera can shoot up to 1080p at 30 fps.

While the device has not made its way to India, we should see it making its way to the country soon enough. When announced, the Mi A3 is quite likely going to be competing with the likes of the Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro (Review) and Xiaomi's own Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review). Let's have a look at the spec comparison of this device with the competition.

Smartphone Mi A3 Realme X Vivo Z1 Pro Redmi Note 7 Pro
Display Size (inch) 6.01 6.53 6.53 6.3
Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1560 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340
Pixel Density (PPI) 286 394 395 409
Display Type AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED LTPS
Dimensions(mm) 153.5 x 71.9 x 8.5 161.2 x 76 x 8.6 162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1
Weight (gm) 173 191 201 186
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM/WCDMA/LTE
Processor Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver
GPU Adreno 610 Adreno 616 Adreno 616 Adreno 612
RAM 4 GB 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Ruggedness P2i
On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 128 GB 64,128 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB No Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, IR Blaster
Primary Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2MP 48 MP + 5 MP 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 48 MP, f/1.8
Optical Image Stabilization No No Yes No
Camera Array Triple Dual Camera Triple Dual Camera
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera 32 MP, f/2.0 Motorized pop-up 16 MP 32 MP, f/2.0 5 MP
Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps
Flash LED flash LED flash Yes LED
OS Version Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9 Pie
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5 5 5 5.0, A2DP, LE
NFC No No No No
Infrared Yes Yes No Yes
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, under display Yes, under display Yes, rear-mounted Yes
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB Type Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 microUSB Type-C
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4030 mAh 3765 mAh 5000 mAh 4,000
Fast charging Yes, 18W Yes, 20W Yes, 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0
Colors Kind of Gray, Not just Blue, More than White Steam white, Punk Blue Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black
Prices in India TBD Starts at Rs 16,999 Starts at Rs 14,990 Starting at Rs 13,999

Verdict

The stock Android software on the Mi A3 does score a few points for the device, but apart from that, it seems to be lacking in a few departments. The biggest drawback appears to be the HD+ display while the competition has FHD+ resolution displays. There is also the fact that the Snapdragon 665 chipset is slower as compared to the Snapdragon 710, 712 and 675 used in the Z1 Pro, Realme X and Redmi Note 7 Pro respectively.

The triple-camera setup and a 32 MP selfie do work in favour for the Mi A3 but we will have to review the device to see how good the camera really is. The Mi A3 appears to be a solid device and it is likely that the device will launch at a lower price in India than in Europe. Stay tuned for a full review of the device when it is unveiled in the country.

