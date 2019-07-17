Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi announces the Mi A3 with rear triple cameras running on Snapdragon 665

The company’s latest Android One smartphone with a 48 MP primary sensor was launched in Spain

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 21:25:14 IST

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi A3 at an event in Spain. It’s the latest smartphone from the Chinese company running on Android One and a successor to the Mi A2 (Review). Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, it sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48 MP primary camera sensor.

Xiaomi announces the Mi A3 with rear triple cameras running on Snapdragon 665

Xiaomi Mi A3. Image: Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

Apart from the Snapdragon 665 SoC, the phone comes with up to 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint reader and the phone has a waterdrop notch for the front selfie camera.

In the camera department, there’s the primary 48 MP shooter with an f/1.78 aperture without any OIS. The other two sensors in the triple camera setup include an 8 MP ultra-wide (118-degree) angle camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. It can record up to 2160p video at 30 fps or 1080p at up to 120 fps. The 32 MP front camera can shoot up to 1080p at 30 fps.

The Mi A3 has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh with support for up to 18 W chargers. However, the phone comes with a 10 W charger in the box.

Xiaomi Mi A3 pricing

The Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched at €250 that’s approximately Rs 19,300 for the 64 GB storage variant whereas the 128 GB variant is priced at €280 which is approximately Rs 21,600.

Available in three colour variants including Blue, White, and Gray, the phone will start selling in Spain on 24 July. There hasn’t been any announcement about its availability in other parts of the world. Nor do we know whether there’s going to be another higher-specced variant of the Mi A3.

Since the Mi A3 is based on the Mi CC9e, we could be getting a higher variant similar to the Mi CC9 later.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Spain on 17 July followed by event in Poland on 25 July

Jul 15, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Spain on 17 July followed by event in Poland on 25 July
Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Spain today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's what to expect

Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Spain today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's what to expect

Jul 17, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite could feature Snapdragon 730 and 675 respectively

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite could feature Snapdragon 730 and 675 respectively

Jul 12, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 with a 48 MP camera stops by FCC website, could be rebranded Mi CC 9e

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A3 with a 48 MP camera stops by FCC website, could be rebranded Mi CC 9e

Jul 05, 2019
Xiaomi MIUI 10 Beta has a revamped Settings menu and a new Password Manager

Xiaomi

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Beta has a revamped Settings menu and a new Password Manager

Jul 04, 2019
Xiaomi invests into chip designer VeriSilicon, now controlling 6 percent stake

Xiaomi

Xiaomi invests into chip designer VeriSilicon, now controlling 6 percent stake

Jul 16, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019