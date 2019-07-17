tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi A3 at an event in Spain. It’s the latest smartphone from the Chinese company running on Android One and a successor to the Mi A2 (Review). Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, it sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48 MP primary camera sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

Apart from the Snapdragon 665 SoC, the phone comes with up to 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint reader and the phone has a waterdrop notch for the front selfie camera.

In the camera department, there’s the primary 48 MP shooter with an f/1.78 aperture without any OIS. The other two sensors in the triple camera setup include an 8 MP ultra-wide (118-degree) angle camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. It can record up to 2160p video at 30 fps or 1080p at up to 120 fps. The 32 MP front camera can shoot up to 1080p at 30 fps.

The Mi A3 has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh with support for up to 18 W chargers. However, the phone comes with a 10 W charger in the box.

Xiaomi Mi A3 pricing

The Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched at €250 that’s approximately Rs 19,300 for the 64 GB storage variant whereas the 128 GB variant is priced at €280 which is approximately Rs 21,600.

Available in three colour variants including Blue, White, and Gray, the phone will start selling in Spain on 24 July. There hasn’t been any announcement about its availability in other parts of the world. Nor do we know whether there’s going to be another higher-specced variant of the Mi A3.

Since the Mi A3 is based on the Mi CC9e, we could be getting a higher variant similar to the Mi CC9 later.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.