After making it official that its Mi A3 smartphone is headed to India, Global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter once again confirming the smartphone’s India launch date. Xiaomi’s Android One-powered Mi A3 smartphone will be launched in India on 21 August at 12 PM.

This indeed accounts only for the date of the launch, but not the release date, which is when the phone will go on sale in the country.

4⃣8⃣ MP📷📷📷 ➕#AndroidOne = ❓❓❓ Crack this simple equation and tell me in comments. We are launching #48MPAndroidOne on 21st August at 12 noon. RT this and let every Mi fan know. Do tag me & @XiaomiIndia. 3000 RTs & I am giving away 'One'.#Xiaomi ❤️ #XiaomiAndroidOne pic.twitter.com/p3aCJ7Cflq — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 13, 2019

The smartphone’s global launch took place in Spain in July and the Mi A3 is already on sale in the European markets.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 has a 6-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution which is surprising since previous Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP snapper. The Mi A3 also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader and has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh like the Mi CC9e.

Powering the devices is a Snapdragon 665 SoC along with RAM and storage options ranging from 4 GB + 64 GB to 6 GB + 128 GB. Software-wise the phones run on a clean stock version of the Android 9.0 Pie with the Android One program, which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

In terms of optics, the device has a 48 MP main camera along with 8MP ultra wide unit and a 2MP depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price

The smartphone was launched for the European markets at a starting price of €249 which is approximately Rs 20,000. Hopefully, Xiaomi is able to lower its price tag as many new options from competing brands are expected to arrive in the budget to mid smartphone segment.

