Xiaomi Mi A2 which is slated to launch in India on 8 August would be sold exclusively on Amazon.

The Chinese smartphone maker’s latest offering was globally launched on 24 July in Madrid. Now the device will be arriving in Indian.

A tweet by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi’s global vice president, unveiled the launch date. A page on Amazon has put up a Xiaomi Mi A2 'Notify Me' button already.

Now while there was uncertainty whether its younger sibling, the Xiaomi A2 Lite would also be launched, as per Amazon’s banner page, there is no sign of the Lite version coming to India.

Two variants of the Mi A2 were launched in Madrid. It included a 4 GB RAM with 32/64 GB of internal storage and a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Interestingly, the Mi A2 runs on stock Android One and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with AI capabilities.

It boasts of a dual camera setup with 12 MP+20 MP camera unit with a LED flash. On the front, it has a 20 MP sensor. It comes with AI capabilities which include the AI Portrait mode.

When it was launched in Madrid, the 4 GB RAM/64 GB variant was priced €279 (roughly Rs 22,000), 4 GB RAM/32 GB variant cost €249 (roughly Rs 20,000) and the 6 GB RAM/128 GB offering was priced at €349 (Rs 28,000).