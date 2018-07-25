Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 July, 2018 09:51 IST

Xiaomi Mi A2 is arriving in India on 8 August, confirms company in a tweet

While he mentions that Xiaomi MiA2 will be launched in India, there is no sign of Xiaomi MiA2 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi A2 which was launched on 24 July in Madrid, is making its way to the Indian subcontinent on 8 August.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi's global vice president confirmed about the launch on Twitter. While he mentions that Xiaomi Mi A2 will be launched in India, there is no sign of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2.

The Mi A2 packs 4 GB RAM with 32/64 GB of internal storage. It boasts of a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

As per Jain's tweet, the phone which will come to India will run on Android One out of the box. It will be powered with Snapdragon 660 SoC with AI capabilities.

Camera-wise the phone sports a 12 MP+20 MP dual camera setup with a 20 MP front-facing camera which comes with AI-powered features such as the AI Portrait Mode.

In terms of design, the device has an aluminium body and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant was launched at €249 (roughly Rs 20,000) and 64 GB internal storage variant was priced at €279 (roughly Rs 22,000). Another variant launched was 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage at €349 (roughly Rs 28,000).

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Mi A2 Lite

Xiaomi may announce a cheaper notch-bearing Mi A2 Lite alongside the Mi A2

Jul 13, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite with dual-camera, 4,000mAh battery gets listed ahead of launch

Jul 17, 2018

Mi A2 Launch

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite launched globally at €249 and €179 respectively

Jul 24, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi may launch the Mi A2 at a global launch event in Madrid on 24 July

Jul 12, 2018

Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 leaked renders confirm that it looks similar to the Mi 6X

Jul 14, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch: Here’s how you can watch the event live

Jul 24, 2018

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018