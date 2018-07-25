Xiaomi Mi A2 which was launched on 24 July in Madrid, is making its way to the Indian subcontinent on 8 August.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi's global vice president confirmed about the launch on Twitter. While he mentions that Xiaomi Mi A2 will be launched in India, there is no sign of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite.

The Mi A2 packs 4 GB RAM with 32/64 GB of internal storage. It boasts of a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

As per Jain's tweet, the phone which will come to India will run on Android One out of the box. It will be powered with Snapdragon 660 SoC with AI capabilities.

WOW! Got my hands on the new #MiA2! We announced the launch of this phone in Spain today. Mi A2 comes with:

> 12MP + 20MP dual camera

> 20MP AI-powered front camera

> Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

> Android One And yes! Mi A2 is coming to India on 8th August! RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/86i5kbBEQe — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 24, 2018

Camera-wise the phone sports a 12 MP+20 MP dual camera setup with a 20 MP front-facing camera which comes with AI-powered features such as the AI Portrait Mode.

In terms of design, the device has an aluminium body and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant was launched at €249 (roughly Rs 20,000) and 64 GB internal storage variant was priced at €279 (roughly Rs 22,000). Another variant launched was 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage at €349 (roughly Rs 28,000).