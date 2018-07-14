Saturday, July 14, 2018 Back to
14 July, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2 leaked renders confirm that it looks similar to the Mi 6X

The leaked pictures do confirm that the Mi A2 will run on Android One instead of Xiaomi's MIUI.

Ahead of its expected global launch on 24 July in Madrid, specifications and renders of the Xiaomi Mi A2 had surfaced on a Polish e-commerce website. Though the website has removed the page now, few media houses seem to have got a detailed look at it.

Mi 6X which is expected to be launched as Mi A2. Mi.com

According to the leaked renders provided by a SlashLeaks report, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is very similar to the Mi 6X which was launched in China earlier this year. The leaked pictures do confirm that it will run on stock Android One instead of its native MIUI.

Xi Mi A2 renders. Slashleaks.

When it comes to the display of the phone, it has visible bezels with a narrow chin at the bottom and is notch-less.

In terms of design, renders show what seems to be a black metallic unibody. At the rear, the dual camera setup with an LED flash at the center is vertically placed and also placed along with it is a circular fingerprint sensor.

Leaked renders of Xiaomi's Mi A2. Slashleaks.

The renders show a relatively slim phone with a protruding camera setup. Both, at the top and bottom of the phone, are two faintly visible antenna bands while the speaker grills are placed below the phone with a Type-C USB port at the center.

As per the specifications stated on the e-commerce website and revealed by Android Headlines in a report, the phone sports a 5.99-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. It will be available in one variant which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It will run on an octa-core chipset supported by Snapdragon 660 SoC and will be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

Camera-wise, it has 12 MP+20 MP dual camera setup at the rear of the phone, meanwhile, it will sport a 20 MP camera in front.

An earlier report suggests that the phone might be launched along with a cheaper and a notch bearing Lite version and might be called the Mi A2 Lite.

 

