tech2 News Staff 13 July, 2018 13:01 IST

Xiaomi may announce a cheaper notch-bearing Mi A2 Lite alongside the Mi A2

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is expected to start at 1,049 Polish Zloty (approximately Rs 19,300).

We very recently heard rumours that Xiaomi may announce the supposed Mi A2 later this month as part of a global launch, but a Polish website now reveals that there might not just one smartphone that Xiaomi is planning to launch.

Mi 6X which is expected to be launched as Mi A2. Mi.com

A Polish publication named GsmManiak in a report has just revealed that a second smartphone, touted as the Mi A2 Lite will also likely be launched. As the name suggests, the Mi A2 Lite will be a toned down version of the Mi A2, but there is a surprise element here revealed by the leaked renders of the smartphone on an e-commerce website named X-kom. The images were later removed by the retailer but folks at GsmManiak did manage to get a screengrab before they were removed.

The Mi A2 Lite comes with a display which has a notch and looks very similar to the recently launched Redmi 6 Pro in China. Unlike the Redmi 6 Pro though, it is seen running Android One, which is a welcome sight. The A2 Lite is expected to feature a 5.84-inch display at a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. Inside, were expected to see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage.

As for optics, there is a slight downgrade from the Mi A2's dual-camera setup. On the back of the A2 Lite, expect to see a 12 MP f/2.2 primary sensor along with a 5 MP secondary sensor. There is no word on the front camera yet. Powering the phone will be a larger 4,000 mAh battery.

Render of the Mi A2 and A2 Lite. Image: GSMArena

Apart from revealing the Mi A2 Lite, the report also finds prices listed for both the Mi A2 and the Mi A2 Lite. The 4 GB RAM/32 GB storage variant of the Mi A2 is expected to be priced at 1,299 polish Zloty (which is approximately Rs 23,999) while the 4 GB RAM/64 GB variant comes in at 1,399 Polish Zloty (approximately Rs 25,800) and the top 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant will set you back by 1,599 Polish Zolty (Rs 29,500).

Screegrab of the leaked pricing from GsmManiak.

The Mi A2 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to start at 1,049 Polish Zloty (approximately Rs 19,300). Now, these prices do seem a little inflated so do expect the Indian pricing to be cheaper by a margin.

