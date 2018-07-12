Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 20:05 IST

Xiaomi may launch the Mi A2 at a global launch event in Madrid on 24 July

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to pack the same internals as the Mi 6X in China.

Xiaomi recently launched a program called Mi Explorer at the end of June, that offered a chance to fans of the brand to attend a product launch event in Spain.

The brand today put out an invite on a community thread inviting fans to be part of Xiaomi's first global product launch event in Madrid on 24 July. There has been no mention of the product in the invite or the post itself, but according to a report by GSMArena, it could very likely be the Xiaomi Mi A2.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to pack the same internals as the Mi 6X in China, except that it will most likely come with stock Android, just like last year's Xiaomi A1. Apart from that, we expect an all-metal design on the phone which looks like a mix of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Mi A1 in a slim and rounded package.

The display will likely be an IPS LCD unit that measures 5.99-inches diagonally and features an FHD plus resolution of 2180x1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside, expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC which we saw at work earlier this year on the Nokia 7 Plus.

Coming to camera optics, the Xiaomi Mi 6X features a 12 MP + 20 MP (Sony IMX 486+ Sony IMX 376) dual rear camera setup and a 20 MP (Sony IMX 376) selfie camera to compete with offerings from Oppo and Vivo. The device comes with plenty of AI smarts and apart from the Face Unlock feature it is also used in the camera to deliver better selfies or portrait mode photography.

Powering all this is a 3,010 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0 that according to Xiaomi can charge the smartphone to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

