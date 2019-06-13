tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 9T smartphone in European markets yesterday which happens to be the rebranded version of Redmi K20 which was announced in China last week. Although it appeared as though the device will be launching only in Europe, it appears that the phone will come to multiple Asian countries as well, starting with Malaysia.

As per a teaser released by Xiaomi's Malaysian handle, the company has said that it will release a new smartphone in Kuala Lumpur on 20 June. The Mi 9T Pro which is said to be the rebranded Redmi K20 Pro, could also make an appearance although the device was not announced as expected during the European launch.

Mi 9T Specs

Just like the K20 the Mi 9T features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is an embedded in-display fingerprint scanner aswell. The device lacks a notch thanks to a pop-up 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

The Mi 9T is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is coupled with 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of onboard storage. Powering the phone is a 4,000mAh battery and it will be running on Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Mi 9T Pro sports triple rear cameras consisting a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom.

The Mi 9T has been priced at €329 (approx Rs 25,000) for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and €369 (approx Rs 28,000) for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model.

