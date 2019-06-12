tech2 News Staff

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has officially announced the Mi 9T smartphone in European markets which just happens to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K20 launched in China. There will be no Mi 9T Pro which could have been the rebranded Redmi K20 Pro. There is, however, the Mi Smart Band 4 which was only recently launched in China.

The Mi 9T will be priced at €329 (approx Rs 25,000) for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and €369 (approx Rs 28,000) for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model. The Xiaomi Mi 9T will go on sale on 17 June and it will have a special price of €299 (approx Rs 23,400) for the launch day only (or until supplies last). The Mi Smart Band 4 has been launched at a price of €35

Mi 9T Specs

Just like the K20 the Mi 9T features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is an embedded in-display fingerprint scanner aswell. The device lacks a notch thanks to a pop-up 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

The Mi 9T is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is coupled with 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of onboard storage. Powering the phone is a 4,000mAh battery and it will be running on Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Mi 9T Pro sports triple rear cameras consisting a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom.

Mi Smart Band 4

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen colour display that comes with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. On the design front, this smart wearable is available in five colours —Orange, Purple, Black, Burgundy and Beige. It also comes with features like heart rate sensor, step counter and so on. Since there is a digital assistant inbuilt in the device, the wearable supports voice commands as well.

Speaking about the connectivity, the latest Mi Band offers Bluetooth and NFC support. Just like the Mi Band 3, this is also rated for 5 ATM water resistance.

