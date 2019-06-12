tech2 News Staff

If you think the number of smartphone launches in 2018 was overwhelming, count the number of devices that have already been launched in 2019, and we're only half-way through the year.

In fact, as you read this, Xiaomi is preparing to launch two more smartphones today — the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro.

If reports are to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 9T is the global version of the Redmi K20 smartphone, which was recently launched in China. Last week, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain also confirmed that the Realme K20 and Realme K20 Pro will be launched in India in the next six weeks (which is about one and a half month).

Xiaomi is hosting an event in Milan, Madrid, and Paris today to launch the Mi 9T series globally.

Xiaomi Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro design and features

Leading on to the event, Xiaomi has released a bunch of teasers for the Mi 9T series. Teasers have confirmed that Mi 9T will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, support NFC, come with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism, and bring back the 3.5 mm audio jack.

More thoughtful features for you! The smooth in-screen fingerprint sensor for #Mi9T will give you a full smartphone experience! #PopUpInStyle pic.twitter.com/bnKsOWkZQ9 — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) June 7, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro expected price

The Mi 9T Pro was spotted on sale in the Philippines earlier this month, and the Mi 9T variant was also spotted on sale in Bulgaria. Meanwhile, the Mi 9T Pro was spotted at a Netherlands-based online retailer. The listing on the Bulgarian site claimed that the 6 GB + 64 GB variant of the Mi 9T will be is priced at BGN 769.90 (Rs 31,000 approximately).

The listing on the Philippines website, showed the device selling between PHP 19,000 (Rs 25,000 approximately) and PHP 21,000 (roughly Rs 28, 000), depending on the onboard storage.

Considering that the Mi 9T is believed to be the redesigned Redmi K20, for perspective, we could assume that its pricing would be similar to the K20 in China.

The Redmi K20 starts at CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,000 approx), whereas the Redmi K20 Pro starts at a price of CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 25,000) and goes up to CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 30,000) for the top-end variant.

Xiaomi Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro expected specifications and features

Per Xiaomi's teasers, we know for sure, that the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro will sport a 48 MP sensor at the rear, a Snapdragon processor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

#SaveTheDate...It's T time! We're ready to #PopUpInStyle in Madrid, Milan and Paris on June 12th! Think you know which products will be launched? We're giving you 9 guesses...Go! pic.twitter.com/2yRGQUkXDQ — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) June 10, 2019

Further, going by Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro's specifications, Mi 9T Pro is expected to feature a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Mi 9T could also feature the in-display fingerprint reader along with a pop-out front facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design from the K20.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device will run on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Mi 9T Pro could sport triple rear cameras consisting a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. Since the K20 featured a pop-out camera with a 20 MP sensor we expect something similar on the Mi 9T as well. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 27 W fast-charging capabilities.

As for the Mi 9T, it will have slightly watered-down specifications when compared to the Mi 9T Pro. Just like the K20 expect it to feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of onboard storage.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.