Monday, February 18, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition revealed, will sport 48 MP camera, 12 GB RAM

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition details revealed, the flagship will debut on 20 February

tech2 News Staff Feb 18, 2019 21:21:41 IST

The hype around Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 9 flagship model doesn’t seem to subside by any means. Just yesterday the company’s CEO Lei Jun teased the smartphone’s display features and boasted that the phone has a 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition confirmed to have a 48 MP primary camera. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition confirmed to have a 48 MP AI-enabled primary camera. Image: Weibo

The CEO, yet again taking to the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo has now mentioned that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will have a Transparent Edition. This special edition of the Mi flagship phone will come with a massive 12 GB of RAM. Lei Jun posted a few teaser images of the Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition which reveal a translucent back panel somewhat identical to that on the Mi 8 Explorer Edition that was launched last year.

He further mentioned that the Transparent Edition of the Mi 9 will have a 48 MP AI-enabled primary camera with a 7P lens (seven lens plastic array) and f/1.47 aperture instead of a 48 MP 6P lens with an f/1.75 aperture, which is said to be incorporated in the standard version. Moreover, the Transparent Edition of the premium Xiaomi phone is said to use a gradient glass that has been put under test several times. The transparent variant is confirmed to have branding from the sci-fi movie, Alita: Battle Angel. Besides the cosmetic change, the 48 MP 7P lens and a massive 12 GB of RAM, other aspects on the special Mi 9 Transparent Edition are said to remain the same as the base model.

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi has been ceaselessly teasing its new Mi 9 on Chinese social media platforms since the past few days. Nearly half of the key ingredients of the Mi smartphone is already known ahead of its official launch. As per the teaser images shared by Lei Jun previously, the Mi 9 will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ display. Xiaomi has implemented Samsung’s AMOLED panel on its new Mi flagship phone. As per details revealed by the teaser image, the front panel on the Mi 9 will have a 103.8 percent NTSC super wide colour wide gamut (100 per cent of NTSC refers to the full range of colour that can theoretically be displayed) and 600 nits peak brightness.

Xiaomi Mi 9 will feature a dew-drop notch-style display. Image: Weibo/Lei Jun

Xiaomi Mi 9 will feature a dew-drop notch-style display and in-display fingerprint sensor. Image: Weibo/Lei Jun

Xiaomi claims that the Mi 9 will feature an in-display fingerprint reader and that it will be 25 per cent faster than the one present on Mi 8 screen Fingerprint Edition. It will come with a second-gen ‘sunscreen’ technology to enhance sunlight legibility.

As for the processing hardware, the Mi 9 is confirmed to carry Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone will sport a water-drop style notch that will accommodate the front-facing camera. However, the configuration of the front camera hasn’t been revealed yet. As per reports, the Mi 9 might house triple camera sensors at the back comprising a 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP setup. The phone is also rumoured to bundle a 20 W wireless fast charger.

It’s not just the Chinese OEM who is prepping for its major smartphone event this 20 February. The South Korean tech giant Samsung is hosting Galaxy Unpacked event where it will unveil the 2019 Galaxy S10 flagship lineup. The event is scheduled to take place in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9's display features have been teased by CEO Lei Jun ahead of 20 Feb launch

Feb 18, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi teases Mi 9 with 48MP ultra-clear, 12MP telephoto, 16MP wide-angle sensor

Feb 17, 2019

science

Genetic Immunity

CRISPR gene editing could soon make us immune to influenza, HIV infection

Feb 18, 2019

Space Tourism

First commercial space station for tourism featured in an epic new trailer

Feb 18, 2019

Cosmos

NASA's Hubble captures haunting glimpse of bright blue cluster of objects in space

Feb 18, 2019

Universe

Scientists may have found the elusive 'missing matter' in the universe

Feb 18, 2019