Xiaomi teases Mi 9 with 48MP ultra-clear, 12MP telephoto, 16MP wide-angle sensor

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is scheduled to be launched at the Mobile World Congress 2019.

tech2 News Staff Feb 17, 2019 10:40:01 IST

Xiaomi is scheduled to host an event in New Delhi on 28 February, to launch its Redmi Note 7-series smartphones in the Indian market. Simultaneously, Xiaomi is also teasing its flagship phone for the year — the Mi 9 — that will officially be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. While it is unlikely that we see the phone launch in India this month, Xiaomi is incessantly leaking some specifications of the phone, and we can't hold back from sharing them with you.

Xiaomi Mi 9.

On its official Twitter page, Xiaomi has teased the design, camera, and colour variants of the phone. Per the tweets, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, with a 40 percent thinner chin compared to last year's Mi 8.

Further, the Mi 9 has also been teased to come in three colour variants — Lavender Violet, Ocean Blue, and Piano Black — all of which have a chrome-gradient finish.

Xiaomi has also teased the camera sensors on the upcoming smartphone. The Mi 9 will sport a triple camera sensor at the back, which will be a combination of a 48 MP sensor, 16 MP wide-angle camera, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor.

Further, all the lenses at the back of the camera will apparently be protected by a Sapphire glass to keep it from getting scratched.

Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


