Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi 9 series to be launched in China today: Here's how to watch the event live

Xiaomi's latest flagship, the Mi 9 series is set to launch on the same day as Samsung's Galaxy S10.

tech2 News Staff Feb 20, 2019 10:18:45 IST

It hasn't been a year since Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 8 series but the company's already all set to launch three new smartphones as part of its Mi 9 lineup later today.

What comes across as a little surprising is the fact that Xiaomi's chosen 20 February, the day of the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch to announce its phones. However, this isn't a global unveiling of the Mi 9 series but an event exclusive to China. So how does one watch it?

The Mi 9 series is expected to feature a total of three new models. Image: Xiaomi China

The Mi 9 series is expected to feature a total of three new models. Image: Xiaomi China

Scheduled to begin at 2.00 pm CST which is 11:30 am in India, the event will be streamed (fortunately!) on Xiaomi's China website. But because the event won't be streamed on say a video platform like YouTube, your chances of finding the stream anywhere else apart from the Xiaomi China website are limited.

Since the launch will be Chinese, there is a possibility that Xiaomi will have a translator narrating throughout the event, however, you can also head to Xioami's official Twitter handle for updates.

If you're wondering about the Mi 9's international availability, Xiaomi is expected to make an announcement on that at Mobile World Congress 2019 which is set to begin in Barcelona on 24 February.

Wondering what the Mi 9, Mi 9 SE and the Mi 9 Explorer Edition will have to offer? Here's a roundup of all the leaks and renders of the Mi 9 series so far.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Mi 9

Mi 9 to launch today in China: Here's all we know about Xiaomi's next flagship

Feb 19, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9's display features have been teased by CEO Lei Jun ahead of 20 Feb launch

Feb 18, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi teases Mi 9 with 48MP ultra-clear, 12MP telephoto, 16MP wide-angle sensor

Feb 17, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Leaked images of Samsung Galaxy S10e showcases a side-mounted fingerprint-reader

Feb 06, 2019

Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Editions' prices leaked ahead of official launch

Feb 19, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Canary Yellow Samsung Galaxy S10e leaked, S10 series dimensions revealed

Feb 08, 2019

science

Gene Therapy

World's first gene therapy treatment to halt common, untreateable form of blindness

Feb 20, 2019

Astronomy

3,00,000 newly-discovered galaxies mapped in groundbreaking survey of the universe

Feb 20, 2019

Space Force

Trump signs an approved order to create Space Force, within the US Air Force

Feb 20, 2019

Environment

Extinction Rebellion activists want you to give up on us, or fight climate change

Feb 20, 2019