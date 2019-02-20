tech2 News Staff

It hasn't been a year since Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 8 series but the company's already all set to launch three new smartphones as part of its Mi 9 lineup later today.

What comes across as a little surprising is the fact that Xiaomi's chosen 20 February, the day of the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch to announce its phones. However, this isn't a global unveiling of the Mi 9 series but an event exclusive to China. So how does one watch it?

Scheduled to begin at 2.00 pm CST which is 11:30 am in India, the event will be streamed (fortunately!) on Xiaomi's China website. But because the event won't be streamed on say a video platform like YouTube, your chances of finding the stream anywhere else apart from the Xiaomi China website are limited.

Since the launch will be Chinese, there is a possibility that Xiaomi will have a translator narrating throughout the event, however, you can also head to Xioami's official Twitter handle for updates.

If you're wondering about the Mi 9's international availability, Xiaomi is expected to make an announcement on that at Mobile World Congress 2019 which is set to begin in Barcelona on 24 February.

Wondering what the Mi 9, Mi 9 SE and the Mi 9 Explorer Edition will have to offer? Here's a roundup of all the leaks and renders of the Mi 9 series so far.

