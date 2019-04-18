Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE's highlight is its triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor.

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 10:14:42 IST

Xiaomi officially announced the Mi 9 SE back in February this year at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, before which Xiaomi had also announced the new Mi 9 series at an event in China. However, during both these events, Mi 9 SE was expected to be limited to the Europe and China market, considering the Mi 8 SE did not get a global release. But, Xiaomi has now confirmed that the new Mi 9 SE is coming to other markets as well.

Xiaomi Mi 9. Image: Sina Weibo/ Xiaomi

In a post shared on Twitter by Xiaomi's official handle, the company teased that the Mi 9 SE "will soon be making its way to a place near you."

In many markets, third-party retailers have already been selling the global version of the Mi 9 SE, however, what this means is that you will soon be able to purchase the phone from Xiaomi or official distributors in your home country.

Notably, though, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed which countries will be getting the device, but we are pretty sure India will be in the list.

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE features a 5.97-inch 1080 x 2340 Super AMOLED waterdrop display covered with Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with 6 GB of RAM and an option for 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, it sports a triple-camera setup at the back, which comprises a 48 MP f/1.8 sensor, a 13 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide sensor, and an 8 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. For selfies, it sports a 20 MP sensor.

Fuelling the device is a 3070 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging but skips the Mi 9’s wireless charging. Running the Mi 9 SE is Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

As for the price, when launched in China, the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE was announced at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 21,146) for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model.

