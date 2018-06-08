Xiaomi Mi 8 was launched at the end of last month and there were three variants that came with it. They were the regular Mi 8, the Mi 8 SE and the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The Mi 8 went on a flash sale on 5 June and reports said that the device got sold out in 1 minute and 37 seconds. Today, the Mi 8 SE has also gone on sale.

The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model has a cost of CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 19,000) while the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 21,000).

The Mi 8 SE has a 5.8-inch display and squarish form factor with 2.5D glass on the front. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and packs in a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup at the rear with a 20 MP camera up front.

The Mi 8 SE is available in four finishes and also has the large display notch up front which is part of both the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. From the back, all the three smartphones have the exact same look. There is still no word on when the Mi 8 Explorer Edition will go on sale but it can't be long now.