Xiaomi Mi 8, Poco F1 get Google Camera port with Night Sight: How to download

It goes without saying that considering the port does not come from an official source, it may carry a few bugs.

When Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were launched last month, the smartphones came with the new Google Camera 6.1 app pre-installed, which brought with it a bunch of interesting features like RAW capture support, capturing audio via external mic during video recording, motion tracking autofocus, Photobooth, Night Sight, and Super Res Zoom.

However, ever since the launch, a lot of other Android users have been left craving for what the Google Pixel cameras offer. And that is where the Camera ports come in. It is believed that a lot of the magic that we see on the Pixel smartphones, rests with the Google Camera application. Which is why developers and users are always working on porting these features to their devices.

The POCO F1 starts at a price of Rs 20,999. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

We shared the Google Camera port for OnePlus 6 and Pixel 2 phones in the past, and the latest ones are getting the Poco F1 and Xiaomi Mi 8 users lucky.

Recently, XDA Developer spotted and tested a Camera port for the Poco F1 and Xiaomi Mi 8 on 4PDA Forum, which you can download from here.

Do note, the port works only on devices running Android 9 Pie ROMs or MIUI Pie Beta ROMs.

The port brings you features like Night Sight that lets you take low light photos without using a flash, ZSL HDR+, HDR+ Enhanced which improves color in extreme low-light conditions, portrait mode on the front and the back camera as well as video recording up to 4K 30FPS.

It goes without saying, that since the port doesn’t come from an official source, it is bound to have a few bugs. However, the bonus is that you can use the Camera port app alongside your stock camera app, so it wouldn’t kill to try.

