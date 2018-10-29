When Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were launched earlier this month, the smartphones came with the new Google Camera 6.1 app pre-installed, which brought with it a bunch of interesting features like RAW capture support, capturing audio via external mic during video recording, motion tracking autofocus, Photobooth, Night Sight, and Super Res Zoom.

While all of these work amazingly on the new Pixel devices, except for the Night Sight feature, none of these will be rolling out to the older Pixel 2 phones.

However, as it turns out, some developers at XDA, are working on porting these features for the older Pixel devices.

Apparently, the developers have released an updated Google Camera port, which not only brings an early version of Night Sight to all Google Pixel devices, but also adds Portrait Mode to the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL and adds Photobooth, motion tracking autofocus and real-time Google Lens Suggestions to the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL.

For the uninitiated, the motion tracking autofocus feature allow you to track an object that you choose in the viewfinder, and keep that in focus, despite of any movement of the subject or of your camera. Photobooth feature, on the other hand, recognizes when you and other subjects in view are making faces like smiles, and will automatically capture a photo when it detects that.

Further, the Google Pixel 2 has also received support for HDR+ Enhanced, which improves color in extreme low-light conditions.

The device also has an automatic FPS switcher feature which allows the phone to decide whether to record a 1080p video at 30 fps or 60 fps depending on the motion in the scene. Other than that, the port also brings portrait mode for the original Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL, but it only works on human faces.

Two weeks ago, another early Google Camera 6.1 port was released by XDA Developers that brought partially working Night Sight and Live Google Lens to the OnePlus 6, and a few other devices.