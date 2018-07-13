Friday, July 13, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 13 July, 2018 14:15 IST

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition pops up on TENAA with more memory, storage options

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage was available at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 40,000).

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer edition which was launched back in May as part of the company's 8th anniversary but was said to have only one memory configuration – 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of non-expandable storage.

According to the recent listing spotted on the Chinese certification site, TENAA, this might change. It seems that Xiaomi is preparing multiple versions of the phone with different storage options.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Image: MIUI

From the images and model number listed, we can see that this may be the Mi 8 Explorer edition.

The TENAA listing reveals that we might see a total of three RAM variants being readied by Xiaomi — 4 GB , 6 GB and 8 GB RAM. There are also three separate storage variants — 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB listed on the website. But how is Xiaomi planning to combine these storage configurations are still a mystery. It has already confirmed the configuration of 8 GB RAM variant which will arrive with 128 GB of storage. The leaves the 4 GB RAM variant to be paired with 64 GB and the 6 GB RAM variant with 256 GB.

This sounds unusual as configuring a version with more storage and another with more RAM hasn't been done before, yet.

According to the price that was revealed before, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage was the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone available at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 40,000). No word on whether it is coming to India yet though.

