Xiaomi Mi 8 to launch on 31 May in China on Xiaomi's 8th anniversary, Snapdragon 845 and dual cameras expected

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff May 22, 2018 18:58 PM IST

On 31 May, Xiaomi will celebrate its 8th anniversary with the launch of the Mi8, its flagship smartphone for 2018. Sadly, the device will be launched in China first and we don't know if it's ever coming to India.

Xiaomi Mi 8. Twitter/ Donavan Sung.

The launch date was confirmed by Donovan Sung’s tweet, he's the product manager at Xiaomi. In the tweet, he shared a poster with a shining and gigantic numeral '8'. By the looks of it, Xiaomi seems to be focussing on an elaborate launch.

According to GSMArena, leaks about the Mi 8 shows that the device may come in two variants. These are 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for CNY 2,799 and 8 GB RAM and 128 storage at CNY 3,199. The phone is expected to sport a 6.01-inch screen with 3D face recognition that could be similar to Face ID.

It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, which was confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun during a Qualcomm event, as per the report. Where's the Mi 7? We've no idea. Xiaomi likely skipped that model because it would be nice to launch a Mi 8 on their 8th anniversary. Apple did, after all, skip the iPhone 9 when they launched the iPhone X.

Mi Fans, amazing news! 😎

Other leaks hint at a dual camera which might come with AI capabilities, offering 200 different scene modes and at least 12 different portrait modes.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 18:58 PM


