On 31 May, Xiaomi will celebrate its 8th anniversary with the launch of the Mi8, its flagship smartphone for 2018. Sadly, the device will be launched in China first and we don't know if it's ever coming to India.

The launch date was confirmed by Donovan Sung’s tweet, he's the product manager at Xiaomi. In the tweet, he shared a poster with a shining and gigantic numeral '8'. By the looks of it, Xiaomi seems to be focussing on an elaborate launch.

According to GSMArena, leaks about the Mi 8 shows that the device may come in two variants. These are 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for CNY 2,799 and 8 GB RAM and 128 storage at CNY 3,199. The phone is expected to sport a 6.01-inch screen with 3D face recognition that could be similar to Face ID.

It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, which was confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun during a Qualcomm event, as per the report. Where's the Mi 7? We've no idea. Xiaomi likely skipped that model because it would be nice to launch a Mi 8 on their 8th anniversary. Apple did, after all, skip the iPhone 9 when they launched the iPhone X.

Mi Fans, amazing news! 😎

To celebrate our 8th year anniversary, we'll be launching Mi 8 at our annual flagship product launch in Shenzhen on May 31. ❤️ Stay tuned for more details!#Xiaomi #Mi8 #flagship #launch #shenzhen pic.twitter.com/O7Lh3MJAqw — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) May 22, 2018

Other leaks hint at a dual camera which might come with AI capabilities, offering 200 different scene modes and at least 12 different portrait modes.