One of the most anticipated smartphones of the year is Xiaomi’s next flagship – the Mi 7. While the Chinese company is yet to make any official announcement (except for the fact that the device is running on Snapdragon 845), that hasn’t stopped a myriad of daily leaks and rumours about the smartphones from circling around.

The last we heard was that of a leaked poster of the smartphone, which claimed to reveal the potential launch date of the smartphone. And the latest are some alleged live images of the Mi 7 that have been leaked.

As per the leaked images, which were first shared by MyDrivers, the Xiaomi Mi 7 will be yet another smartphone to join the league of smartphones duplicating the iPhone X notch. Also hinted in the leaked image is the absence of a physical home button on the smartphone. While we see the display isn’t entirely bezel-less, with a narrow bezel placed at the button, we do see a lot of real estate to play around with. Unfortunately, the leaked images don’t reveal anything apart from the notch, and this is assuming that the images are real.

A very recent leak claimed to reveal that instead of the earlier rumored time period, which was set for late Q1 2018, the Xiaomi Mi 7 may instead be launched in 23 May. While the alleged poster carried a Mi logo on it, it is only wise to take it with a pinch of salt.

Earlier this month, there was another leak that claimed that the Mi 7 may come with a Face ID-like 3D facial recognition technology. However, that report clashed with the recently leaked poster, as it claimed that the integration of the 3D facial recognition technology in the device may lead to the device being pushed into Q3 2018.

Other than that, a leaked firmware of the Xiaomi Mi 7 was first reported by XDA Developers, according to which, the Mi 7 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is already known. The files also reveal that the Mi 7 will run the Android 8.0 Oreo-based MIUI 9 ROM out of the box. Also mentioned is the fact that the device sports an OLED display.

Further, the smartphone has also been rumoured to feature a 5.6-inch display with a full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Accompanying the processor is expected to be a massive 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Some reports also suggest that there could also be separate 64 GB and 256 GB storage variants of the smartphone.

In terms of optics, the Mi 7 is believed to sport a 16 MP dual-camera setup at the rear and a 13 MP sensor up front. The smartphone will apparently be fuelled by a massive 4,480 mAh battery.